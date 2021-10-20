South Africans are sharing funny comments about a local guy’s fat bank balance after he uploaded a screenshot of his remaining money

The Twitter account user has more than R380 000 in his Capitec Bank account and just flexed his bank notification SMS

Locals are now envious of his money and some praise his handsome looks, while others say they can’t even count that amount of money

Another South African guy has opted to flex his bank balance on social media and he is receiving hilarious reactions from scores of locals. The Twitter account holder headed online to post a screenshot of his balance.

@Yanga_Co captioned his snap saying he's craving an expensive drink, Jägermeister, and some cider. Looking at his balance, the man has R382 000 in his account. Some people are baffled as to why locals post their balances but many are now trying to convince the man that they are his siblings.

At the same time, they say he looks handsome while others say they can’t even count the staggering amount of money. He captioned his photo:

"Yanga Sbwl Jägermeister & Savanna."

@ChrisExcle102 said:

“I always knew that you are family.......Just that awaz wena....My father and your father is the same person... Ukuthi nje I'm not sure what happened.”

@Joel_Thuto said:

“I smell Season 2 of Somizi saga.”

@Home_Afrika said:

“That's my annual salary.”

@Makalino_S said:

“Ey Yanga. Niboke nisivuse ngama Ewa.”

@Yanga_Co said:

“Lol akunankinga loko but indoda izofumana ntoni in return.”

@NothandoSelepe said:

“Yhuuu sbwl notification ye money in.”

@Iam_Kandas said:

“It's been a while since I last told you how handsome you are yaz, Yanga.”

@Nomampondomise said:

“Ingathi ngendilishiya eli Kapa, yonke into endiyifunayo ikula East London.”

@SandaMkent_ said:

“Why do people do this? Post mali zabo.”

@TZNjambatwa said:

“Yimalini nha le ndaske ndaxakwa.”

Master KG flexes “Lit” bank balance, Mzansi unimpressed

In a similar report, Briefly News posted that Master KG did not get the response he expected when he took to social media to flaunt his riches recently.

The music producer shared a picture of himself staring at his phone screen and captioned it: “Checking the Crazy Balance, it's lit.” The picture was met with a divided response from social media users.

While some were impressed and happy for the muso, others felt like he was doing too much.

Twitter user omaolusi said: “In my opinion, Master KG is becoming greedy, I mean the said song made the world dance and sometimes he was the one tweeting and making song trend.”

Source: Briefly.co.za