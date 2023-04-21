One thing about South Africans is that they will work hard to fight injustice, especially when it comes to insurance

Nedbank learned that the hard way when they refused a man's claim for what he felt were unfair reasons

Mzansi was not having it and collectively took down the bank and its claim policy via Twitter

It may seem like no one in South Africa is dependable any longer. When Nedbank denied one man's insurance claim, the country easily sympathised with his anger.

The user who goes by the handle @ThaboMasterP on Twitter criticised Nedbank for what he saw as the bank's unfair treatment of him. The incident occurred after the man filed an insurance claim for the broken carport.

Nedbank allegedly told @ThaboMasterP that a hailstorm did not destroy his carport. It further said the harm was his fault because of his carelessness.

Mzansi called out Nedbank for what it saw as unfair treatment

When it comes down to the wire, you can count on South Africans to band together. Mzansi went to battle in the man's defence via the app.

The community was shocked by the bank's behaviour. Many had previously encountered the same difficulty when attempting to file for insurance.

See the Tweet here:

Twitter users forced Nedbank to do the right thing

It seems this time, Mzansi won the battle. After hearing from so many people, Nedbank decided to change its mind.

The guy updated his status on the app and thanked everyone who had spoken up in his defence.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@ManyikeInno said the bank needed to come correct:

@tyna_Motloung said the bank is a scam:

"@Nedbank are scammers, My mom's money just disappeared from her bank account, and they say she did an online transaction. My mom is an old lady, and a transaction of more than R100 000+ at once without any controls from the bank is just reckless. I’ve been so disappointed since then."

@Chrisie_L agreed with her:

"Reliable? Are you sure? Tsotsis these ones."

@Mr_dwing has had enough:

"Insurance is a scam. I have tyre insurance, and I went to claim, and they told me I must pay because my tyre tread is finished, but no one said anything in the beginning."

