A kind petrol attendant lent a man R400 after his card was declined, but the man never paid him back

Twitter user Bhebher Njoms took to social media to find the man who ended up blocking him

One kind citizen gave the man the money as a way to say thank you for his kindness

Petrol is expensive; some people try their luck by ditching the bill. A poor petrol attendant helped a man out after his card declined, leaving him high and dry.

It is unfortunate that we live in a world where it is tough to trust anyone. Stories like this remind us of how many unkind people are out there.

Petrol attendant searches for man who failed to pay R400 fuel

Twitter user Bhebher Njoms shared a picture of the man’s car to who he lent R400 after his card was declined at the petrol station. The man promised to pay him back and, after some communication, blocked him.

Read the full story below:

Kind Mzansi citizen helps the man with the lost R400

Bhebher shared that someone came forward and offered to pay the R400, returning the kindness that he showed the man whose card was declined. Good people still exist!

Mzansi tell the petrol attendant not to trust anyone

The story left many people angry. However, they felt the guy should have known better and hoped that he does not do this again.

Read some of the comments:

@TalentNyonie said:

“People need to live within their means how do you drive a car like that and you don't have money for fuel, or it was borrowed.”

@TuksGhost said:

“Next something like this happens keep the customer's phone till he/she pays up.”

@docbug64 said:

“Track him with the registration number.”

@Ngema_Sthembiso said:

“Well you shouldn't trust people when it comes to paying back the money.”

