A Mzansi petrol attendant has gone viral for heroically saving people from a burning taxi

Twitter user @VehicleTrackerz shared the footage showing the man risking his life for others

Mzansi people are hoping the man gets the recognition he deserves for this selfless act

You see cars catching on fire at petrol stations in movies all the time, but you never think you’ll be living the scene. Recently this happened at a local petrol station, and the star of the show was a heroic petrol attendant who risked his life to save others.

Unfortunately, we live in a time when selfless acts of kindness are becoming rarer and rarer. Seeing a man risk his life to save others is a reminder that good people still exist.

Petrol attendant goes viral for saving people from burning taxi

Twitter user @VehicleTrackerz shared the footage of the extremely terrifying moment. One minute you see a normal functioning petrol station and the next, a taxi bursts into flames.

One petrol attendant rant to the burning taxi to help those inside get out, and his selfless act of heroic kindness has sent the video trending more than it would have without the hero moment. This same video has been shared all over, but on this post alone, it has received over 69k views.

Take a look:

Mzansi people applaud the petrol attendant’s bravery

While some admitted that they would have run in the opposite direction, seeing the man run to save people is truly heartwarming. Citizens hope this man is given proper recognition for this heroic act.

Read what some had to say:

@hlubizer said:

“Petrol attendants are such selfless people. Such inspiring people. Thank you, sir.”

@hangwanewt said:

“Well done, to our hero, he saved lives and the filling station.”

@MajorisDaughter said:

“Petrol attendance will assist you very fast.”

@madikizelan said:

“A hero, the real Mr Fearfokol. Not those who came later with fire extinguishers when the real man has dealt with the situation, I don’t want to say anything about the one who ran away.”

@bongani_nk said:

“Hero indeed... He needs to be awarded with the medal of bravery and be elevated to be a real firefighter... please government change this guy’s life by affording him a chance and a change in his life.... further train him and employ him.”

