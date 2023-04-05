A video showing a brave teacher taking on a snake to ensure the safety of students has gone viral

Twitter user @danielmarven shared the video, giving praise to the fearless women

A snake expert shed light on how the ending could have been happier for all, including the snake

Some Mzansi citizens have praised a teacher who got a snake wrapped around her leg while saving students from it, while others feel the situation could have been handled differently.

When it comes to snakes most people panic. There is no doubt that caution needs to be taken when confronted with a snake, but harming the animal should not be the first reaction.

Twitter video shows brave Mzansi teacher saving students from snake

A video showing a teacher with a snake wrapped around her leg after she jumped at it to save students has gone viral. The fearless woman jumps to handle the snake, keeping it from entering the classroom.

Not for sensitive viewers. Take a look:

Snake expert gives comment on the viral video

Briefly News spoke to Ralph Riggens from Ultimate Exotics to try to shed some light on how the outcome of this could have been better for the people and the snake. While he was unable to identify the snake, Ralph did highlight that killing the snake was not needed.

“So very hard to say what snake that is in the video. Was a very dangerous encounter... The woman is so lucky that the snake didn't react quicker than she did, if it was venomous it raises even more red flags.

“The situation could have been handled better firstly by not killing the snake, it could have simply been coaxed with a broom or stick into a bin or bucket for removal...at the end of the day everyone has their own way of doing things, this was just super dangerous and reckless for both the snake and the stomper.”

Mzansi share their thoughts on the ‘heroic teacher’

While many admitted that they would have run in the opposite direction, many also felt that the harsh ending was unnecessary.

Read what some had to say:

@BIndlovukazi said:

“Yooo I’ll be running for my dear life ”

@kagisoKB_72 said:

“A harmless brown house snake, its constrictor that’s why it curled around her leg. Luckily it wasn’t a venomous snake like a spitting cobra etc, it would have bitten all of them.”

@Emza123 said:

“I respect this woman ”

@KSomething10 said:

“Nah this one is dangerous.”

@BrendaKudzy said:

