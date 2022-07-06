A heartwarming video on TikTok about a challenge by elegant fuel shows that nothing can bring South Africans down at a lit petrol station

The people who can be seen in the video seem to be having the time of their life as they get down in the video

Netizens thought the video was undeniably South African with all the dancing and were happy to embrace it

South Africans have a reputation for being a jolly type of people, especially when it comes to getting through rough times.

A TikTok creator entered a titian and created a sweet video in an effort to promote a fun competition. Image: TiK ToK/ @andreakatzeff

Source: UGC

One video filmed at a petrol station shows everyone in a jovial mood, and it was heartwarming for netizens to see. The astronomical fuel price has not dampened the mood of some who visit petrol stations.

Elegant Fuel petrol stations want Mzansi to dance with employees

One TikTok user Andrea Katzeff promoted a competition by Elegant Fuel company where Tik Tok users create videos at their petrol stations for a chance to win cash.

Andrea created a vibey video with the fuel attendants at Elegant Fuel station. In the video, the petrol attendants can be seen dancing and happily doing their job while refilling Andrea's car.

The video shows how everyone at the fuel station was happy to participate and dance for the video.

Many were impressed that Andrea was able to film these reactions of people just having fun.

Gabriela Roza Pasley commented:

"Everyone in this video makes me so proud to be South African."

Meghan commented:

"The way I love our country."

Tanya Kotze commented

"South Africans just have their own amazing vibe...we can party anywhere, anytime."

Tori Heidmann commented:

"Fueling up never looked so good "

Chanel Wewege commented"

"That looks like an absolute jol! wish I was there"

“Mzansi is such a happy place”: Grooving petrol attendant gives people life

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi is one of the only places in the world where you are sure to have a cashier, petrol attendant or even a police officer entertain you with dance. A grooving petrol attendant has caught the attention of many.

Dance is an unspoken langue which runs strong in the veins of the people of South Africa. While our country might have many pressing issues, our people sure do try and find the blessings in each day.

Source: Briefly News