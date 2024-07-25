A woman shared a video of her drunk brother and toddler playing dress-up in the early hours of the morning

The adorable duo took items out of the woman's dresser, and the little girl showed off 'her' bags

The viral clip and many people swooning over the uncle and his niece in the comment section

While many are getting some shut-eye and dreaming sweet dreams at 2.30am, a man and his little niece felt that was the time to play dress-up.

Content creator Nomcebo Faith Radebe shared a short clip of her drunk brother and young daughter using items from her dresser for their game on her TikTok account (@nomcebofaithradeb).

The intoxicated man sat on the floor while Nomcebo's daughter, wearing a warm onesie, paraded around the room with a scarf tied around her head and a handbag hanging on her arm.

Mzansi netizens chat about uncle-niece duo

The viral video, which received over a million views, warmed the hearts of many local social media users. People could not help but comment on the adorable bond between the two and praise the uncle for his caring nature, even though he had a few drinks.

@mbalenhle_970 applauded the man and said:

"Best uncle ever."

@leigh_and_babyginger said in the comments:

"I bet Uncle thinks of her while at groove and can’t wait to come back to her."

@chichinel0 laughed and told Nomcebo:

"The thing is, he doesn’t care about whatever you are saying. He is focused on the little one. He even opened another drawer."

Commenting on the duo's positive attitude, @kaonde_princess1 remarked:

"They're both just happy to be there."

@meganmichellevanr wrote with love:

"She'll remember these moments forever."

Drunk uncle butchers gospel lyrics

In May, Briefly News reported about Nomcebo recording her intoxicated brother singing a popular gospel tune to her daughter but failing miserably with the lyrics.

The online community found the man's rendition of the song hilarious and shared stories of their drunk uncles.

