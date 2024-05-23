A woman took a video of her drunk brother wearing a couple of her wigs in the early hours of the morning

The drunk man danced as he wore one long and curly wig and another short wig belonging to his sister

Social media users found the drunk man's actions hilarious, sharing their laughter in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A drunk brother decided to wear some of his sister's wigs. Images: @nomcebofaithradeb / TikTok, @nomcebo_radebe_ / Instagram

Source: UGC

A woman captured the moment her drunk brother rocked two of her wigs in the early hours of the morning.

Content creator Nomcebo Faith Radebe usually catches her brother doing comical things in his intoxicated state. In the latest hilarious video shared to her TikTok account (@nomcebofaithradeb), the woman filmed her brother at 2am wearing her wigs.

The man first rocks a long, black, curly wig worn back to front, covering his face. However, this does not stop him from doing some fancy footwork. Next, he wears a short, deep red-coloured wig while dancing in front of his young niece, who is none the wiser.

Watch the hilarious video of the drunk man below:

Internet in stitches over drunk man's antics

The hilarious video had many social media users roaring with laughter.

@thatomello2 shared in the comment section:

"Not him giving us different options!"

@mnguni_sam showed concern for the wigs, saying:

"Your hair is suffering."

@mashaleshale shared a funny story about their drunk uncle:

"Now I miss my uncle. He would come late and ask our grandfather's girlfriend if her mother knew she was there."

Talking about the woman's daughter, @handastella said:

"The baby is always awake."

Drunk brother butchers gospel lyrics

In a related article, Briefly News reported about the same man when he sang a popular gospel tune to his niece and failed miserably with the lyrics.

In the video shared by Nomcebo on TikTok, the intoxicated man picks up his one-year-old niece and starts singing the chorus of a gospel anthem called Way Maker by Leeland. However, the man puts his spin on the words.

People in the comment section could not get enough of the man's mixed-up words as he sang to the little girl.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News