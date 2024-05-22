A woman shared a video on TikTok of her intoxicated brother performing while their mother prayed for him

The drunk man could not stand still and tried to mess with someone who was sound asleep in bed

The video went viral, and many people took to the comment section to laugh at the man's antics

A drunk man received his mother's prayers. Images: @chxbbyhxxchie

Source: TikTok

A woman shared a hilarious video of her mother attempting to pray for her drunk brother.

Taking to TikTok, the woman, JaQuioya Head, uploaded a short clip to her account (@chxbbyhxxchie). In the video, JaQuioya's mother, who has her back faced towards the recording device, holds her son's hand as he foolishly performs.

The man silently screams and runs out of the room before quickly returning to mess with a person lying on the bed. Once the unknown person moves, the woman's brother giggles and exits the room again.

JaQuioya shared that her brother was the "worst person to be drunk around" and added in her video:

"POV: Your mom starts praying for your brother because he's drunk and does this."

Watch the comical video below:

Netizens react to man's drunken state

JaQuioya's video reached millions of views, and thousands of people who could not help but laugh entered the comment section.

@justjaszman laughed and said:

"They are definitely going to have a talk with him in the morning."

@thechilledcapricorn likened the man to a popular cartoon character:

"Channeling that inner Spider-Man, but Mama is standing on business."

@she_is_b cracked a joke, saying:

"They don’t call it spirits for nothing."

@princeteecoolkicks laughed in the comment section and asked:

"The more you watch it, the funnier it gets. Was the tickling really necessary?"

Drunk man butchers gospel lyrics

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a woman who recorded her intoxicated brother singing a popular gospel tune to her daughter but failing miserably with the lyrics.

In the video shared by @nomcebofaithradeb on TikTok, the drunk man picks up his one-year-old niece and starts singing the chorus of a gospel anthem called Way Maker by Leeland. However, the man puts his spin on the words.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News