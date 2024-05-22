One woman shared an impressive hack which her boyfriend, who is working at Eskom, taught her

In the TikTok video, the stunner displayed the trick using her electricity box, and the clip went viral

South Africans loved the tip as they reacted to the footage thanking the lady, while others expressed their thoughts

A woman in Mzansi unveiled an impressive hack, and South Africans went wild in the comments section.

A lady showed off a hack she learnt from her Eskom boyfriend in a TikTok video. Image: @kgadie35

Woman shares hack which her boyfriend working for Eskom taught her

TikTok user @kgadie35 showed off an interesting hack that her boyfriend taught her. The young lady revealed that her partner works at Eskom, and he disclosed an impressive hack to @kgadie35. As the clip continued, the stunner unveiled the hack in her video.

People were amazed by the woman's trick, and the footage became a hit on TikTok, generating over 69K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within a few hours of its publication.

Mzansi is impressed by the woman's hack

Many people were blown away by the lady's trick and rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others thanked her for the plug.

User said:

"812 is to. switch of the bip sound..this sound notifies gore di Units Dia fela..noting wow."

KAMO 0152 added:

"Lol, that code is for that alarm fela mose wathoma."

Smmzr shared:

"The codes are written on the manual."

Keaoleboga-inno Mbenguzana wrote:

"Yoh, this meter chaos electricity."

Simba the hottie commented:

"I will try mine. I thought it didn't stop making noise."

Manono asked

"How long does it last."

