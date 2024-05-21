One young lady took to TikTok to showcase her Dis-Chem skincare haul, and South Africans loved it

In the video, the stunner unveiled all the products with prices that she uses for her skincare routine

The online community enjoyed watching the lady's clip as they rushed to the comments section to ask for more tips

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman in Mzansi plugged South Africans with her skincare haul from Dis-Chem, and netizens loved it.

A lady showed off her Dis-Chem skincare haul with prices in a TikTok video. Image: @zamanyange

Source: TikTok

Woman shares Dis-Chem skincare haul with prices

In a video, TikTok user @zamanyange flexed her skincare haul with prices from Dis-Chem. The stunner unveiled all the items she uses to achieve flawless skin. @zamanyange showed off a facial brush that came along with a headband, which she purchased for R194.95.

@zamanyange then went on to unveil another item, which she brought from Dis-Chem: a facial roller that cost her R329.95. She also got a spot control for R144. 95, Garnier skin active vitamin C for R199.95, and a product called Skin Republic for R236.95. The woman also showed off her facial moisturising lotion, which she purchased for R245.00, and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The clip grabbed the attention of many, generating over 240K views, thousands of likes, and many comments online.

Watch the video.

Mzansi loves the woman's hook-up

People were impressed by the lady's plug as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts, and others asked for more skincare tips.

Followerofchrist said:

"That facial roller is literally under R100 at Shein, girl you got a lot of money."

Binteirqs asked:

"How does the neutrogena spot controlling cleanser perform guys?"

Butterface mellow added:

"What does a roller do for the face."

To which the stunner responded by saying:

"It stimulates blood flow to your face and also decreases puffiness, I keep mine in the fridge for best results."

Busi Sethiwe | Modest Fashion commented:

"I love Neutrogena."

Young woman shares viral body hacks for odour and glowing skin in a video

Briefly News previously reported that one lady in Mzansi shared two impressive hacks, and South Africans loved it. The stunner unveiled the products in her clip.

A young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @s.ineva unveiled the two products she uses for odour and skin improvement. The stunner advised individuals to get themselves Benzac AC 5 Wash, which she claims helps to reduce body odour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News