This group of young men showed up to school dressed as South African police officers in a video making rounds online.

Schoolboys dressed as South African cops for career day in TikTok video. Image: @sgebengu.247.

Source: TikTok

Young gents dress up as cops for career day in a clip

The footage shared by @sgebengu.24 shows schoolboys arriving at school in full police work gear. The young men amused many people with their hilarious antics. The schoolboys acted as policemen in their classrooms, entertaining their classmates.

@sgebengu.247's video was well received, and it became a hit on TikTok, gathering over 146K views, along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication. Taking to his TikTok caption, @sgebengu.247 simply said:

"POV: It's career day."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the young men's clip

The schoolboys amused the online community by taking to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Mfundoh said:

"Ama 2 K are something else akuzona izingane lezi."

Omolemo expressed:

"No one’s questioning where they got the uniform."

Official_nokz asked:

"Is this not illegal?"

Lindokuhle cracked a joke, saying:

"Ukuba yi phoyisa should be one of the last options koda."

Senhora Leighbow simply said:

"Bheki Cele."

phizo411 shared:

"This thing of giving children police uniforms is a problem."

Mzansi cops' hilarious reaction to rats invading station has netizens amused

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a group of South African police officers went viral online, causing many people to laugh.

One police station was invaded by huge rats, leaving cops to fear for their lives. The footage shared by @africanunion6 shows many officers running and jumping in horror as the rats run around the room.

