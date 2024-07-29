“So Smooth With It”: Schoolkids Nail Dance Routine, SA Applauds Their Talent

A few learners from the Eastern Cape stunned people online when they shared a video of their dance routine

The schoolchildren from Yamiez School of Arts danced in front of a massive crowd that cheered them on

Social media users, including dancer Kamo Mphela, took to the comment section to shower them with praise

A few dancing kids received a round of applause for their fancy footwork. Images: @yamiezschoolofarts

Source: TikTok

A group of schoolchildren in East London wowed the internet when they showed their epic dancing skills.

Yamiez School of Arts or YSA (a school of discipline through creative arts which impacts schools and communities) took to their TikTok account (@yamiezschoolofarts) to share how the learners took centre stage on school grounds and performed a dance routine in front of hundreds of their peers.

School dancers receive praise

The group's video garnered widespread praise from social media users, who took to the comment section to applaud the talent they saw on their screens.

South African dancing sensation Kamo Mphela simply wrote:

"Ate."

Many online users also shared how they loved the boy wearing the green jacket's skills. @real_pardo said with a few fire emojis:

"Green jacket is so smooth with it."

@thuto_assegaai56 told the online community:

"Why aren't you guys talking about how the one with a cropped shirt and weave ate that routine up so effortlessly? The sass and everything. Love it."

@lincolnlincoln046 added humour to the comments and said:

"Watch as the teachers say, 'You know how to dance and make the crowd go wild, but you don't know the answer' or, You didn't do your homework.'"

@banskie043 applauded the art school and wrote:

"YSA, you are doing an amazing thing for these kids."

The school responded, saying:

"Thank you so much. We are trying our best."

More kids wow Mzansi with their impressive dance moves

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a group of young men who showed off their incredible dance moves in a clip making rounds online.

The youngsters, who danced in the streets of Soweto, stunned people with their skills, and social media users flooded the comment section with compliments.

Source: Briefly News