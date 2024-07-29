A group of high school boys danced on a roof and even brought a chicken with them to school

Besides the bird, the boys wore skirts and wigs as they entertained a crowd of their peers below them

Social media users took to the video's comment section to share their thoughts on the chicken's appearance

Some schoolboys entertained a crowd below them and showed off a live chicken. Images: @trapxbunstv / TikTok, Westend61 / Getty Images, @trapxbunstv / TikTok

Source: UGC

A few high school learners were having a ball of a time at school, and they even brought a chicken with them to their little grooving session.

Using the handle @trapxbunstv, a TikTokker shared a video of a group of boys wearing skirts (and some wearing wigs) dancing on a small zinc-covered roof near the building's stairwell.

While one boy attempted Bacardi choreography on the roof, another stood behind a balcony railing, holding up a chicken to show the crowd below them.

Watch the humorous video here.

A random chicken joined the school kids' groove session. Image: @trapxbunstv

Source: TikTok

Netizens react to groove and chicken

Social media users flocked to the comment section to share their laughter and remark about the bird's appearance in the viral video.

@soultone_sa jokingly wrote:

"Bro literally brought his alarm to school."

@brat2898 spoke about a popular chicken restaurant:

"Nando's is traumatised."

@maple.za comically added in the comments:

"So, the chicken crossed the road to go to school."

@small.e24 told the online community:

"My high school principal and his two deputies would not allow this nonsense to happen in their school."

Referring to the former Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, @jaynxumalo shared in the comments:

"Ever since Angie left, schools have been going bananas."

