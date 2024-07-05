Two young women faced their fear of live chicken when it was brought to their house

One of the ladies was asked to hold the chicken that was wrapped in plastic and stand still

The online community reacted to the video, with many hilariously laughing at the two huns

Two ladies faced their fear of a live chicken. Images: @geri_dyne0/ TikTok, @georgeclerk/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video of two young ladies scared of a live chicken has Mzansi laughing from their lungs.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @geri_dyne0, the two girls are in their home. One of them is holding a live chicken that is wrapped in plastic. Another one is seen with a broom, standing by the door, visibly scared of the chicken.

The young lady who has a broom is asking the one with the chicken to move because she wants to pass. But she is not moving an inch because she was told to hold the chicken and stand there. They continue to hilariously argue and the one with the chicken starts being scared also.

Young ladies hilariously terrified of live chicken

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laughed at the women scared of live chicken

The online video garnered over 700k views, with many online users finding the young ladies hilariously funny.

@Amanda777# laughed:

"This is soo me my sister is scared of Chicken yoooh this would be my weapon ."

@Zanele Ultimate Water shared:

"My cousin once had a chicken in my room, guys I tell you I died that day honestly the nightmares I have."

@p.ngqondo was entertained:

"I’d really love to know what goes on in the minds of people who are scared of live chickens . It’s so fun to watch them."

@Jinny commented:

"I would die ."

@oloratobrian said:

"Imama must fear live chicken bafethu."

Lady vows not to hold live chicken again

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who faced her fear of holding a live chicken.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @d.iiga, the woman, her sibling, and her father are standing outside. The father is teaching the lady how to hold a live chicken presumably before slaughtering it. The young lady was visibly scared. One could tell that it was her first time doing such a thing.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News