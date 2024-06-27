We know chickens to be animals that are easily frightened, but this one proved our assumptions wrong

The brave chicken broke into a woman’s home at night and caused havoc

The lady jumped to get a broom to keep the poultry queen out

A chicken broke into a woman’s home and caused havoc.

A Mzansi woman loses a chicken fight after a chicken attempts to break into her home. Image: @okamahlase141

Source: TikTok

The chicken could not make it past the bugler bars.

Winning a chicken fight: Human vs Chicken

A woman on TikTok shared how busy her evening was. The revelation floored Mzansi as she was caught up in a chicken fight.

The woman heard funny noises coming from her window; she pulled aside her curtain and found a chicken trying to break in. The lady jumped for a broom to chuck the chicken out.

We expected the woman to win the chicken fight simply because…she’s human, but boy, were we wrong. The chicken won.

Yes, it did. It pulled the broom and left the woman baffled by what had just happened. The lady captioned her post:

“It really wants to come in.”

Watch the video below:

Chickens rule Mzansi

Poultry is one of Mzansi’s most loved foods. Roasted, fried, braaied, boiled, it doesn’t matter. Mzansi enjoys everything that comes with a chicken, including its head, feet, and gastrointestinal system.

Netizens could not deal with the silliness and commented:

@L3s would have enjoyed a mouthwatering meal instead of fighting:

"I would have made a delicious dish from that chicken...and put the feathers in a plastic bag and throw them far away."

@TUMI added a funny suggestion:

"The neighbor's grandmother, upon hearing that you had graduated."

@LEPARA LA PITORI had an eye-opening experience:

"I don't believe in witchcraft but there are signs."

Briefly News reported that a young lady named Mpilo Dlamini, who owns a chicken farm, was exposed on TikTok for being scared of her stock. The lady tried to catch one of the chickens but succumbed to fear and winced at every encounter.

The farmer accepted defeat after every chicken escaped her grip one by one and peeps are having great laughs and making jokes in the comments section. The young farmer winced and jumped at every encounter with her stock, yelling and screaming, which floored the internet.

