My goodness, this lady shamelessly triggered the country’s cravings when she showed off her juicy order from Pedro’s

The quarterly sectioned meal can be tasted and smelled through the screen because of its superb presentation and appeal

The chicken platter had an abundance offering of juicy grilled chicken, crumbled chicken, chicken wraps and sauce

A woman on TikTok triggered Mzansi’s cravings with an abundant chicken platter order from Pedro’s.

A woman on TikTok unintentionally triggered Mzansi's cravings when she revealed her juicy Pedro's order.

Source: TikTok

The gorgeous hun named Kwenzekile MaMngoma Bhengu had the country seriously drooling over her juicy order.

Humans love chicken

There are so many restaurants that serve chicken all around the world. We have Nandos, KFC, Chicken Licken and many more. This proves just how delicious poultry is. Chickens will forever reign supreme in the human world.

A woman on TikTok proved the chicken hypothesis to be true when she triggered Mzansi with her juicy chicken platter from Pedro’s. The platter was sectioned in four parts where two were filled with their signature grilled chicken, one was occupied with wraps and the other with crumbled chicken.

As the lady revealed what she ordered, netizens collapsed in hunger.

Watch the video below:

Food is the best form of comfort

We all love to treat ourselves with good food, I mean how else is the fast food industry thriving? It’s because of us and the determination to feed our cravings from time to time.

We know where to go in order to satisfy our taste buds and tummies. Those who are in the fitness industry even have a thing called ‘cheat days’ where they dedicate the entire day to eating greasy food without feeling guilty.

That good feeling when you’re busy satisfying your cravings is unmatched. Over one million people watched Bhengu reveal her tasty order from Pedro’s and this is what netizens had to say about it:

@Michelle Andile Khumalo wants to spoil herself with the same meal:

"I wanna buy this for me alone and go for seconds and thirds."

@sihle suggested that Pedro's was taking over the fast food industry:

"Pedro's is here to take down Nando's."

@Puseletsowould rather try this than seafood:

"I'd honestly rather buy this than seafood boil, still wanna try seafood though."

Food for thought

