A Facebook video showed filthy conditions outside a fast-food restaurant, with overflowing waste and fluids

South Africans were disgusted by the video and criticised the restaurant's hygiene standards

Some people commented humorously about the filth being part of the restaurant's recipe

Footage shared on a video showed filthy conditions outside a local fast-food restaurant. Image: Malmesbury praat jou taal / Malmesbury speak your language

Source: Facebook

A now-viral video showing filth outside a local fast-food restaurant had many South Africans grossed out.

Video captures sludge outside food franchise

A video shared on Facebook shows footage taken by a customer from the drive-thru. It shows waste, disgusting fluid, and sludge flowing from outside the fast-food establishment.

Watch the video below:

Disapproving Mzansi netizens cancel fast food restaurant

Many netizens responded to the video with disgust, criticism and witty comments to the footage.

Some called out the establishment for its questionable food quality, and others joked that the filth in the clip was part of the secret recipe used in some of their meals.

Xander Loggenberg commented:

"Now I know how they make the special dunked wings ."

Jeremy Tizora replied:

"I hope they were reported."

Craig Stobbs said:

"Where do you think the crunch burger comes from ."

Corne Swanepoel said:

"Standards, Health Inspector, Health Department, Cleanliness are all words used that don't exist anymore."

Shakeelah Jacobs responded:

"People drive past, see it and will still buy it!!!"

Bryan Winterton said:

"They were cleaning the chicken coop. Where do you think they get the chicken from ."

Valencia Martin said:

"That's why I love my home-cooked meal. My friends get angry when I don't eat takeaways. All of them are the same. Behind the scenes is another storyline ."

