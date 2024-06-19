A tired mom came home from work only to find a funny-looking pot of pap on her stove

The mother was seen collapsing in laughter after her daughter told her how she made the pap

The plating was not appetising as the pink pap looked artificial with the gravy

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A mother came home from work to a weird plate of food waiting for her.

A mother was met with the most weird-looking plate of food after her daughter prepared pink pap for dinner. Image: @mpumelelo_mpumelelo

Source: TikTok

The mom collapsed with laughter after her daughter explained how she prepared the colourful pap.

My mother’s TikTok chef

The mother was so amazed by her daughter’s unsolicited cooking skills that she collapsed in laughter with the rest of her daughter’s TikTok friends. The girl, Mpumelelo, started by boiling water with food colouring and then added her dry ingredients.

The plate of food with the gravy looked so unappetising that one would get sick just by looking at it. It looked like candy floss covered in gravy. That just does not go together.

Watch the video below:

Hopping on viral trends

The pink pap has been around for a while now on TikTok and users are still not over it. GenZ enjoy the trend because they get to see the priceless shock on their family's faces after presenting the strange plate of food. Some parents simply laugh it off and some show strong emotions towards the challenge but every reaction is worth a record on TikTok.

The hun captioned her clip, which reached over a million views, with laughing emojis. Netizens camped in her comments and produced a thread of 2 115 comments:

@Quincy imagined the mom's troubles:

"Imagine coming back from work tired af only to find pink pap and that soup. I’d cry."

@.nomtha cannot stand the gravy:

"I'm traumatised by the gravy."

@Lumka Sibanda knows weird cooking all too well:

"My brother who's a hobo cooks like that when he's home. My mum says they eat coz they are afraid of his anger."

Briefly News reported that a woman on TikTok named Mbali killed the internet when she caught her family’s reactions on video after serving them pink pap for dinner. The food colouring trend has become more popular lately and it gets even funnier with every clip.

Netizens roar even louder when senior citizens get caught up in the food colouring prank and refuse to eat the food. Mbali decided to add a comic act to go with dinner by cooking pink pap and chicken. She went through all of this to experience her family’s reaction to strange foods.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News