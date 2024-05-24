A woman on TikTok named Mbali killed the internet when she caught her family’s reactions in tape after serving them pink pap for dinner

The food colouring trend has become more popular lately, and it gets even funnier with every clip

Netizens roar even louder when senior citizens get caught up in the food colouring prank and refuse to eat the food

A woman in TikTok cooked pink pap for dinner to prank and film her family’s reactions.

A woman on TikTok pranked her family by cooking pink pap for dinner. Image: @mbalybarbie13

Source: TikTok

The woman posted the video of her hilarious family reacting to the pink pap and killed the internet.

Out of the pink

Mbali decided to add a comic act to go with dinner by cooking pink pap and chicken. She went through all of this to experience her family’s reaction to foreign foods.

Her first victim was her mother, who wouldn’t even dare to step into the kitchen to collect her dinner. She was so angry that she threw curse words around and left at once.

Mbali then took the unappetising plate to her father who was amazed by the ridiculousness of his daughter’s creativity. He too refused to eat his food.

Watch the hilarious video below:

The internet loves trends

There’s no doubting that the internet loves trends as it actually drives and creates them. The colouring of food has become a funny way to prank elders and post their reactions online for more people to roar at.

In regards to Mbali’s video, the internet too shared a chuckle with her. The video is sitting on 266K views, 16K likes, 348 comments and 657 saves.

This is what the internet had to say:

@friek Saint refused to believe that was actual pap:

“No, that’s instant porridge.”

@martha laughed at the mother’s reaction the most:

“But why would you make your mom angry?”

@miss_renee28 shared what her mom would do in this situation:

“My mom was going to make me eat the whole pot.”

Trendy meal chronicles

