A student changed the narrative of res food from a plate of bland noodles to a mouthwatering dish

The student, Nathan Lodwicks, whipped up a tasty pap and wors meal that attracted many social media users

Lodwicks’ cooking raised many eyebrows as he used a foreign recipe for his gourmet’s mealing, some asking him to find a woman to cook for him

A res student flipped the script on the famous, routine, boring two-minute noodle dinner.

A Mzansi student shocked the internet when he advertised his flavourful meal on TikTok. Image: @nathan_lodwicks

Source: TikTok

University student Nathan Lodwick is living the soft life at res.

The chef at work

The student shocked the internet when he let his TikTok fans in on what he eats for dinner. The tasty meal contradicts the dry two-minute noodles students know to settle for.

Lodwicks decided to put a spin on boy dinner by frying his juicy words in a stick of butter and went right into cooking his cloud-like pap, where he added vinegar to.

He used a range of spices and made a mouthwatering pot of chalalaka with red onion, jalapeño, beans and peppers.

For dessert he went for something light, a bowl of yogurt and flushed everything down with a satisfying glass of Coca Cola soda.

Watch the video below:

Out with the noodles and in with the new

Res student, Yakha Sambokwe told Briefly News that she has never been lazy to cook for herself:

“I never bought noodles at all, they were never on my grocery list because I made sure to cook for myself. One of the meals I enjoyed cooking was pasta and I would try out new recipes like Chicken Alfredo or creamy pasta with a sauce that I created.

“When times were very tough, I would cook fried rice with peppers and chicken breasts, I was never lazy. On a random Sunday I would cook creamy spinach with yellow rice and veggies with grilled chicken or beef stew.”

Boy dinner ain't basic!

This boy dinner left a good taste in many mouths. Pap and wors is one of South Africa’s most loved dishes and this twist was exceptional.

The internet both criticised and praised Lodwick for his efforts:

@Xaara wasn’t impressed with Lodwicks’ cooking and advised himself to find a cook:

“Find a girlfriend who’s going to cook for you bro.”

@MakaZee346 was wowed by the student’s cooking and offered to help out next time:

“The child cooked such a great meal. If you need more recipes, let me know.”

@Ayanda Mkhize thought that the student did too much:

“You guys cook like you’re doing hospitality pracs, I just cook for the sake of a full stomach.”

Shower students with res essentials

Briefly News reported on a young lady who appreciated her parents. The student's parents showed their daughter love and support by buying her res essentials.

The woman took to her TikTok account to show her gratitude and posted some of the stuff she received. The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering her with positive messages.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News