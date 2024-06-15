African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has rubbished naysayers opposing the Government of National Unity (GNU)

He described the ANC as being multi-ideological, saying only democrat-inclined members belonged in its ranks

Mbalula warned against concerns the liberation movement would stray from its position on issues or reform

JOHANNESBURG — African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile is harshly criticising detractors who oppose the move to band with the Democratic Alliance (DA) to form the highly punted Government of National Unity (GNU).

The perennial ruling party did not win a majority in the polls after first dropping below 50% in the 2019 general elections.

Drop below lion's share of the vote

Their below-par 40.18% (159 seats) support, combined with the white-led, pro-business Democratic Alliance (DA), which raked in 21.81% of the vote with 87 seats, galvanized the two to find common ground for an unprecedented move in the country's political history.

According to Reuters, the parties agreed on Friday to work together, a step change after 30 years of ANC rule.

Since then, Mbalula has blasted anyone daring to question the move.

“Since when do all ANC members think alike?" he said in a TimesLIVE interview.

“Our history is a rich one, [and] we're unafraid to analyse situations and share ideas.

"Any leadership taking strategic decisions due to facing challenges and charting a way forward must not be afraid of criticism, even from within.”

Mbalula warned against concerns the liberation movement would stray from its position on issues or reform.

ANC not a black political party

He emphasised the ANC's ideology must not be distorted such that it is perceived as a black political party.

"We are not [the] Azanian People's Organisation (Azapo), and not the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC)".

He described the ANC as a pan-Africanist, multi-ideological party.

“If you are a communist and pursue a socialist, classless agenda, you belong in the Communist Party.

"But if you are a democrat, you belong in the ANC. That's who we are.

“However, we must not be classified as a black political party."

EFF Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu wants President Cyril Ramaphosa impeached

