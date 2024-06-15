A political analyst believes the agreement between the ANC and the DA is a business agreement and not political

Gakwi Mashego was reacting to the two organisations entering into a framework agreement that saw them secure three key positions

Mashego said the pact between the two political parties would focus on rebuilding the economy as envisioned by their funders

Political analyst Gakwi Mashego believes the ANC-DA pact is a business deal to improve the country's economy. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images and Jaco Marais/Foto24/Gallo Images

A political analyst believes the pact between the ANC and the DA is a business deal that aims to improve South Africa’s current economic situation.

Gakwi Mashego was reacting to the two organisations’ framework agreement to form a Government of National Unity (GNU), which saw them support each other in the election of three key positions in parliament on 14 June 2024.

Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as President

The ANC’s Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as South Africa’s President by the newly sworn-in Members of Parliament. The sitting also saw the election of the ANC’s Thoko Didiza as the Speaker of the National Assembly, and the DA’s Dr Annelie Lotriet would deputise her.

Mashego told Briefly News that the collaboration between the two parties would most likely focus on financial aspects, including the credit rating and foreign direct investment, as envisioned by their funders:

“I don’t think there’s politics involved here. This is just a business deal between the ANC and the Democratic Alliance on how they can be able to move South Africa forward, given the precarious situation that it finds itself in.”

South Africans weigh in

Many social media users were unimpressed by the collaboration between the ANC and the DA.

@manicaprincess asked:

“So John [Steenhuisen] will be the Deputy President?”

@SceloLatha said:

“With rigged votes, assisted by DA and US. Black child you are on your own ”

@MzansiAfrika7 added:

“How sad for black South Africans.”

@MzansiAfrika7 commented:

“It's a DOOMSDAY.”

@Bhoblings suspected:

“Now they will bring Phala Phala, then he will step aside it’s known.”

