The MK Party’s Jacob Zuma’s upcoming press briefing on the country's current political developments has divided citizens

Some South Africans are looking forward to Zuma’s message, while others feel that the time has passed for him to speak

The address comes after the party’s members failed to attend the first parliamentary sitting of the seventh administration

The MK Party’s scheduled address on the country's current political developments has split South Africans. Some citizens looked forward to the address, while others believed the briefing was a little too late.

The @MkhontoweSizwex’s Jacob Zuma was expected to deliver his message, which would reportedly touch on the nation’s future trajectory, on 16 June 2024 at a yet-to-be-disclosed location in Johannesburg, Gauteng:

MK Party misses first Parliamentary sitting

The statement was released after party members failed to attend the first parliamentary sitting of the seventh administration on 14 June 2024. The organisation had threatened legal action and demanded that the session be halted until the IEC resolved its grievances over handling the results of the 2024 General Election.

MK Party’s planned address divides the nation

Netizens shared their thoughts on the impending address.

@Zone2220 said:

“Address MKP supporters, perhaps. The rest of the nation is not interested in what he has to say except if he wants to tell us when he will attend his criminal trial.”

@BloseThams85621 asked:

“For what? Because they lost everything because of the pride they have, just negotiate with others ngabe abekho labekhona, ngyalikhalela ivoti lami.”

@NtusiTaroo wondered:

“Was it the MK lawyer Zungu who advised on the re-vote idea? The strategy backfired.”

@NtandoKubeka added:

“It’s too late now. No KZN, nothing. ANC and DA are moving forward.”

@Abraham_Meso commented:

“We Will Be There.”

