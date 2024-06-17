Many netizens disapproved of the agreement between the ANC and FF Plus in the Northern Cape

The FF Plus reportedly agreed to support the ANC to vote in the latter’s Premier and Provincial Speaker candidates

In return, the ANC is expected not to undermine Orania’s right to self-determination, amongst other things

Many netizens were dismayed by the ANC and FF Plus' cooperative agreement in the Northern Cape.

FF Plus to vote with ANC in NC legislature

According to the City Press, the ANC, which has 15 of the 30 seats in the Provincial Legislature, requested the FF Plus’ only MPL, Theo Joubert, vote for its Premier and Provincial Speaker candidates, Zamani Saul and Newreene Klaaste.

In return, the FF Plus requested that Orania’s right to self-determination not be undermined, the Chairperson position for the province’s Public Accounts Committee and a commitment that the ANC-led government would start an agency to help create partnerships between the private and public sectors.

The FF Plus’ Pieter Groenewald told the publication that the ANC required the party to train farmers on the province’s communal land.

Netizens reject ANC and FF Plus pact

Many social media users disapproved of the collaboration.

@Edpitsi said:

“This is nonsense.”

@AHT_YssY asked:

“What time are the markets reacting to this marriage?”

@BaShonaBaShona commented:

“ANC has sold out big time.”

@NoedineM stated:

“We are going to be okay. Not because if our government but in spite of our government.”

@sukumeta wondered:

“So ANC can grant the will of Afrikaners, not Africans?”

