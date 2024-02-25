Thando Magane is a resilient farmer who refuses to give up on her dreams and the success of her hustles

The entrepreneur has faced great strife but continues to see value in the farming sector

Thando tells Briefly News about her agricultural academy, which she started to train novice farmers

A hard-working farmer in KZN who has faced much strife refuses to give up on her dreams.

Thando Magane has an agricultural academy. Image: Thando Magane/Supplied

Source: UGC

The entrepreneur previously told Briefly News about how flooding has impacted her business.

Now, in a follow-up chat, Thando Magane reflects on the agricultural academy she started.

Farmer starts academy

Thando explains that she first established her academy in 2018 after realising many people struggle to get started:

“Most just started businesses with the idea of learning the job and they end up losing their invested money in the business.

“It is not as easy as it looks. When I started, I used to travel around the country, hosting one-day workshops. My dream is to have a place where I can teach everything in one yard.”

KZN farmer shares dreams

Thando is passionate about farming and helping other people who want to take on the sector excel is one of her dreams:

“I want to be able to give the farmers practical experience, at an affordable cost. Having the classes at the farm makes more sense because we can include practicals as part of the short course.

“By God's grace, we were able to secure such premises, located in Centurion, Gauteng.”

The supermom loves the field she works in, and wants to ensure the longevity of her business and the academy she runs.

Soweto carpenter slays with veggie farm

In another story, Briefly News previously wrote about a hard-working carpenter from Soweto with a Wendy house business who started farming and is quite happy with her career choice.

Zandile Khumalo shared with Briefly News some of the challenges she faces in the agricultural sector.

The carpenter notes that she does not like working for others and prefers entrepreneurship. The sis is innovative and wants to achieve great things with both of her businesses.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News