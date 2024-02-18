A young businesswoman from Khayelitsha, Cape Town is flourishing with her farming endeavour

The mom recently obtained a wonderful award and opened up to Briefly News about the win

Ncumisa Mkabile also reflected on her challenges, goals, and how far her business has come

A hard-working mom in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, is grinding hard as a farmer and has achieved so much over the last few years.

Ncumisa Mkabile is a Cape Town farmer who bagged an award. Image: Ncumisa Mkabile.

Perseverant Ncumisa Mkabile farms both crops and livestock and previously told Briefly News about going into the agricultural sector after losing her catering business in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, in a follow-up chat, the young woman opens up about winning the Ubuntu Youth Diplomacy Award 2024.

Cape Town farmer shines bright

Ncumisa is no stranger to recognition. The loving mom has won various awards and has grown significantly since commencing with her agricultural business:

“I've been doing well. My business has grown because of the support I'm getting from social media and my community. I've decided to diversify farming and that has helped me to create more job opportunities.

“I've also received numerous accolades and got to work with major brands, both local and international, and I'm grateful for every opportunity.”

Hard-working mom shares challenges

Despite her tenacity and recognition, Ncumisa does have challenges that she needs to overcome to reach her full potential:

“The challenges that I've encountered are getting access to funding, not having enough land, not having enough vehicles to transport my products, and I'm currently in need of a refrigerated food trailer because I transport some of my products from the Eastern Cape. I want to maintain the cold chain.”

However, the supermom remains nonetheless optimistic about the future of her business and its continued prosperity:

“Getting this award means the world to me because I got to share the stage with legends. I'm hoping and praying that it will open many doors for me.”

