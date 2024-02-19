Former Malaika star Tshedi Mholo recently graduated from Boston City Campus

The star completed her short learning programme in The Music Business (SLP) at the private college

Tshedi posted the good news on her Instagram, sharing that she is a proud graduate

The former Malaika singer Tshedi Mholo is a proud graduate. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The former Malaika lead vocalist Tshedi Mholo made a decision in 2022 to go back to school and further her studies in music, and now she shared some wonderful news about the outcome of her studies.

Tshedi Mholo graduates

Tshedi Mholo has made herself proud and many of her fans and followers after she shared that she has finally graduated from the Boston City campus recently after she completed the Short Learning Programme (SLP) in The Music Business.

The former Malaika star shared a picture of herself in a graduation gown and her qualification on her Instagram page and she captioned it:

"Swipe left. If I don't protect myself, no one will. This is business to me."

See the post below:

In 2021, Mholo made a decision to exit her group band Malaika, sharing that being part of the band was taking a toll on her and that she reinvented herself as a solo artist.

TimesLIVE reported that Tshidi released a public statement informing her fans that she would no longer be performing with her band members of Malaika. Although the band has lost its one and only female lead, the singer has reassured peeps that her exit was not because of any bad blood.

Fans congratulate Tshedi

Many of the star's followers and fans flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages:

nanacoyoteproductionssa said:

"Congratulations MoGirl, super proud of you. Keep going."

itu_sekhu wrote:

"Congratulations, gorgeous, hauweng."

mputled praised:

"Congratulations, my darling sis! Oh how you just inspire me always! Keep shining and soaring!"

itu_dipitso commented:

"Congratulations, Big Sis."

a0206photography responded:

"Congratulations, aus Tshedi."

