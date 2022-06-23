Tshedi Mholo, the former singer of legendary group Malaika, decided to take her studies in music further by going to a college

Tshedi Mholo chose Boston City Campus to enrich her knowledge about the music industry and its inner workings

Tshedi Mholo expressed her gratitude to the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) as she shared her excitement about going back to study

Tshedi Mholo is off to study music at Boston City Campus and the Legend singer is beyond excited.

Tshedi Mholo showed that it is never too late as she announced that she will attend a short business course for self-improvement. Image: Instagram/@tshedimholo

Tshedi Mholo is best known for her classic hits during her Malaika days such as Destiny. Now the singer will learn the financial side of the music industry thanks to SAMRO.

Tshedi Mholo gets sponsored to study further at Boston City Campus

According to TimesLIVE, Tshedi Mholo received a study sponsorship from SAMRO. The former Malachi singer will be studying a music business short learning program at Boston City Campus in Johannesburg.

Taking to her Instagram, Tshedi shared why she decided to go take on the business study course at Boston City Campus. Tshedi said she would like to work on herself regardless of her age as she captioned her back to school snap saying:

"Knowledge is power! It's never too late. Wish me luck"

Why is Tshedi Mholo going to further her studies at Boston City Campus?

Tshedi also shared some words of wisdom in her Instagram message. The singer says that life is all about reflection and it is better to try and fail rather than do nothing.

Tshedi also hilariously says that the studies will keep her preoccupied, and she will be staying away from men and tagged the picture "#notime4Mojolo".

Tshedi Mholo's supporters wish the singer luck in business studies

@villagetravellerb commented:

" Good luck."

@dumilemlambo commented:

"Congratulations and good luck my friend ."

@witnesskwaza wrote"

"Good luck."

@lokomotion9 added:

"Odirile gabotse motho waka."[you did well my person]

