Former Malaika star Tshedi Mholo celebrated her late band member on his birthday

Taking to Instagram, the songstress penned an emotional letter to Jabu Ndaba, who passed in 2008

The late singer is remembered for the energy he brought on stage before succumbing to TB

Tshedi Mholo wrote a tribute for his late Malaika co-star Jabu Ndaba. Images: @tshedimalaika/Instagram, Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Matshediso “Tshedi” Mholo, a former Malaika band member, wrote a heartfelt tribute to her late co-star Jabu "Sjava" Ndaba on his heavenly birthday.

Former Malaika member Tshedi Mholo pens Jabu Ndaba a birthday note

The songstress took to her Instagram to post a picture of her posing on Jabu's grave and captioned it with this message proving their warm relationship:

"Rest in Peace Jabulani 'Sjava' Ndaba As time passes by, we can only hang on to memories, your laughter, jokes and dancing patterns jerrr. Happy Heavenly Birthday Ninja.

"O kare o ka tsoga wa shebella digraap, digagabi, dinonnori le dintanyana tsa lefatshe. O bone bo meno masweu nje.. re tshega net, but otherwise o lepara la game skeem."

Read the rest of the message in the post below:

What happened to Malaika and its members?

The famous Afropop trio originally consisted of three members: Tshedi, Jabu and Bongani Nchang, who had several hit songs like Destiny, 2 Bob and Mhla 'Uphel' Amandla, which were wedding favourites in the 2000s.

Jabulani passed away in 2008 after a long battle with TB, and Tshedi embarked on a solo career in 2013. She issued an official statement in 2021 announcing she would no longer perform under the group.

Meanwhile, Bongani recently announced that the group is planning a comeback with a new lead singer who has replaced Tshedi after receiving a blessing from her.

Nonhle Thema gets candid about her millions on Unfollowed

In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, South Africa's original influencer, Nonhle Thema, opened up about how she blew multi-million Rands in endorsements because of her attitude in her heyday.

She was featured on a Showmax Original, Unfollowed, hosted by Thembekile Mrototo, where she opened the lid on how she regrets allowing herself to treat people the way she did.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News