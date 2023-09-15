Cassper Nyovest has sent love to his mentor and Maftown homeboy HHP on his heavenly birthday

Nyovi's undying love for the late Motswako rapper lives on as he released his 7th studio album, Solomon, a day after his birthday

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for the South African rap icon, including from his widow, TV producer Lerato Sengadi

Cassper Nyovest has sent a heavenly birthday message to his mentor, HHP. Images: Michelly Rall, Morapedi Mashashe/Daily Sun/Gallo Images, Gareth Cattermole

Cassper Nyovest tugged some heartstrings when he sent a heavenly birthday wish to the man who blew him up, Hip Hop Pantsula (HHP), who passed away in 2018 after successfully killing himself.

Cassper Nyovest sends HHP a birthday shoutout

Nyovi, who has just released his seventh studio album, Solomon, sent the Motswako rapper a birthday wish as he would have turned 43 years old on 14 September but lost his life to depression.

He posted this tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Happy birthday to HHP."

Check out his post below:

Tweeps help Cassper Nyovest celebrate HHP's birthday

His followers and lovers of Motswako music gathered around to wish the legend a happy heavenly birthday. Check out some of the tributes:

@Leratolicious said to her lover:

"Happy Birthday Motho wa Motho. Go bohloko, but go tla loka! Ke go rata until until!"

@UNKLE_K25 said:

"Happy Birthday Grootman and Happy birthday to Solomon, nice album."

@Dasyp_m commented:

"Awww, happy birthday to the late great Hip Hop Pantsula."

@ButtyScara praised:

"You are really making Jabba proud Nyovi."

@Thabiso_lodi marvelled:

"What a day to launch your album everything you do is showered by God and your fellow OG HHP."

@Mashaba_Melo complimented:

"Dope album and happy birthday to HHP."

@uSandile_ZA added:

"That new album is too much, I’m sure Jabba would be proud. #Solomon Let’s go."

@Ncubesceloz agreed:

"You already gave him a masterpiece of a gift. Well done KING and happy Zalwa day to JABBA."

@MALEKAPM_8 said:

"He must be smiling. Happiest Birthday to him, may he continue to rest in eternal love and peace."

