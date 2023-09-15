Celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni has warned a mischievous X catfish account user to tread carefully after he tried throwing shade at her

The popular @ChrisExcel102 came for the traditional healer who has confessed that she can deal with nasty trolls using witchcraft

Netizens on X pleaded with the troublemaker to retract his statement before he attracts bad fortune like others who've been rumoured to have faced her wrath

Gogo Maweni gave catfish account @ChrisExcel a friendly warning to stop dragging her family after revealing his identity. @dr_maweni, @ChrisExcel102/Twitter

A catfish account on X, formerly known as Twitter, has stepped on Gogo Maweni's toes after trying to be funny by dragging her family into his shenanigans and got the short end of the stick.

Gogo Maweni warns @ChrisExcel102 against trolling her

Maweni had taken to her timeline to wish her husband a happy birthday when @ChrisExcel102 responded by shading the sangoma and her boo with a meme of naked body parts and captioned the picture:

"Gogo Maweni and Simsa the whole day today."

Maweni caught feelings and fired back by revealing his face and his government identity information:

"Lol, I see you…carry on."

Watch their thread below:

Netizens urge @ChrisExcel102 to retract his Gogo Maweni statement

Gogo Maweni had told DJ Sbu on his podcast that she can destroy a person's life by just using their picture, which is easily accessible on social media. Given the reason, tweeps pleaded with the online rascal to withdraw his joke:

@nastrue4 predicted:

"Haaa uyahamba uChris, let's donate for his funeral in advance."

@nkosi_19 noticed something:

"I'm concerned about the status part."

@Sonia_zwa advised:

"If I was @ChrisExcel102 I was gonna withdraw the statement just like members of parliament."

@_KayBee0005 was enlightened:

"Oh this is the boy by the name 'CHRISEXCEL' I see."

@KhulisoRox57226 asked:

"Hawu so zomthakatha vele?"

@Ben10Rs advocated:

"Xolela GOGO wena Chris ubodlalela ezintangeni zakho."

SK Khoza spotted all loved up with Gogo Maweni in old pic

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, entertainment blogger Musa Khawula threw a throwback photo of Gogo Maweni and controversy-smeared SK Khoza being lovey-dovey at Gold Reef City.

The two share a baby, and it was rumoured that the actor is a deadbeat. When he started behaving wildly on social media, it was suggested it was due to Maweni's witchcraft.

