Musa Khawula surprised his followers with a photo of SK Khoza and Gogo Maweni from when they were still an item

The picture posted on Twitter shows the duo all booed up at Gold Reef City when their love was still burning

Musa's post got a lot of engagement, mainly from people who couldn't believe the media personalities once dated

A snap of Sk Khoza and Gogo Maweni made waves on Twitter. Image: @skcoza and @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula takes SA down memory lane

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula dropped a throwback picture of SK Khoza and Gogo Maweni taken from when they were an item in 2016.

The snap of their visit to Gold Reef City captured the exes in a moment of cosiness, with the exhilarating Anaconda rollercoaster in the backdrop.

Gogo Maweni's jaw-dropping transformation stuns Twitter users

Gogo Maweni's noticeable transformation over the years grabbed people's attention. Twitter users commented on her stunning evolution, with some even dubbing her a "baddie".

Sadly, the dark side of Twitter reared its ugly head. Trolls brought up the traditional healer's weight gain, and their venomous remarks flooded the comments section.

Khoza and Maweni's relationship produced a son named Mason, born in January 2013.

See the picture below:

Gogo Maweni and SK Khoza's throwback snap gets SA talking

@MmatlouLebogang commented:

"She looks so together and normal here."

@ujudas_iscariot wrote:

"So inyoka uyithole la kanti."

@Nokulun66188298 posted:

"Wow, they were kinda happy."

@jojoliciosness mentioned:

"Mhmm she was so slim until she scammed the so-called Gobes. "

@TheeShazz stated:

"So this where she got the idea of owning a snake."

@Ntlophi1 wrote:

"What changed her so much? She was beautiful stru."

@ImiCulate tweeted:

"They looked so good."

@Choncoh said:

"Zazikhipha back then kant. Kwakuyisabuqu esigrand yazi."

