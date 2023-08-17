Celebrity sangoma Dr Maweni has caused another stir in a recent interview

She told DJ Sbu on The Hustlers Corner Podcast that she can punish toxic people with a spell

Social media users were left unbothered, feeling that her threats no longer held weight

Briefly News spoke to Maweni about seeking therapy to address the social hate

Famous traditional healer Gogo Maweni has yet again made headlines with her spiritual powers, revealing eerie secrets about the dark side.

Gogo Maweni shared black magic tricks with DJ Sbu during an episode of 'The Hustlers Corner Podcast'. Images: @dr_maweni

Hustlers Corner Podcast hosts Gogo Maweni

A snippet of an interview with DJ Sbu on The Hustlers Corner Podcast, where she chats about how social media toxicity nearly destroyed her and how she could have overcome it with muthi doing the rounds.

Twitter user tweeted the clip and captioned it:

"Gogo Maweni explains how black magic can be done through a photograph from social media & real names, for commenting nonsense on her posts."

Watch the video here:

Dr Maweni speaks to Briefly News about social media toxicity

Briefly News asked Dr Maweni if she considered therapy to deal with the negativity of social media. She responded that she would never pay for therapy for people who are drowning in their miseries:

"These are people who are not on the level that I'm on. No successful person would sit down, type nasty things, and troll someone on social media.

"Nobody is going to suppress my life, nobody is going to dim my light and I'm not going to lose sleep over people who comment nonsense about me."

Social media reacts to Gogo Maweni's confession

Her revelation got the attention of some tweeps:

@Bandz_Wodumo22 scoffed:

"This one thinks she is the only one with ancestors."

@Top_zaar explained:

"This one focuses more on the negative. You either heal or kill ngomuthi."

@Mama_Bridgie:

"This one is such a loud-mouth but zero actions. Shes lying and we know it."

@nhlayisi_M sensed:

"This one lies a lot, if this thing could work in real-time, a lot of people were to be in real trouble by now."

@ElonMyIdol commented:

"You also have the power to reject and reverse nonsense".

@lenyasalaafrica realised:

"She would’ve bewitched many of us."

@SaveMusairwa revealed:

"She doesn't even know how African ancestors/African tradition works".

@JasonKhumalo3rd asked:

"Why do these sangomas never use their powers on whites and get us our land back?"

@Ankomaliq declared:

"Any person who calls him/herself sangoma is a scammer. @GogoMaweni is a scammer and anyone who does this nonsensical sangoma is satan."

Gogo Maweni donates to charity

In another Briefly News report, Dr Maweni travelled to a KwaZulu Natal township to give to the less fortunate.

After seeing their dire situation on social media, she donated essential food items and clothing to a Ngwelezane organisation in Empangeni.

Briefly News spoke with a local who said she showed great kindness and humility upon her arrival.

