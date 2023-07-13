Celebrity Sangoma, Dr Maweni felt charitable and donated some items to a KZN community

Izangoma Zodumo star Makgotso Lee-Anne Makopo known as Dr Maweni is trending for something positive.

Gogo Maweni donated essential goods at an Empangeni community in Kwa-Zulu Natal. Images: @dr_maweni

Maweni delivers essential items for a KZN community

The good doctor took to her Instagram to an act of charity to the community of Empangeni.

She is seen in the post delivering goods like food parcels and school shoes. In the next frame is a video of her entering a room filled with joyful children who give her a little performance.

She hinted that she will continue with the charity by captioning this post:

"I cried. May I have the strength to continue what I started, (prayer hands)."

Social media responds to Maweni's charity:

@thanda_masinga said:

"Seeing you was totally amazing!! God bless you for making these kids happy. I love you so much!"

@mzwa_hadebe blessed her:

"Unkulunkulu NeDalwa zakwa Maweni may they continue blessing you."

@simphiwe.majola praised:

"Aaaaah, this is too special, blessings upon blessings to you."

@sphiwemohlala2018 sent her love:

"Yes you have the strength and you shall continue because you know what? It's how you serve God. Love you lots and thank you for having such a big and warm heart."

@blaqpanziso blessed her:

"Blessings to u Maweni, sisi u r doing a great job, love u ke Sanah."

@glen_23_music reminded her:

"The love I have for this woman even bembiza mthakathi, she makes sure a person will never suffer when they say musani ukuyi hlokohli mamba izonilimaza bafana bam."

@ch.armaine5924 said:

"You can change everyone's life but sijabulela ofinyelela kubo sisi wami I love you for that."

Gogo Maweni accused of witchcraft

The celebrity doctor has been accused of witchcraft many times. IOL reported that the healer has confessed to sleeping with snakes.

The confession drew a lot of criticism towards her. She has opened up that the reptiles are her pets, and she needs them for spiritual purposes.

Experienced Sangoma calls Dr Maweni to order

In other Briefly News, Maweni got a tongue-lashing by an elderly traditional healer.

She was lambasted on TikTok for misrepresentating South African traditional healers. Maweni had one episode of her reality show on Moja Love called Thokoza Gogo, where she openly promoted witchcraft in a graveyard.

