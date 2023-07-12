Gomora 's Sannah Mchunu has visited the little boy who was poured with boiling water

The video where she tenderly plays with the toddler shows that he is getting better

Neighbours of the tot and social media showered the actress with praise for her noble gesture

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Award-winning actress, Sannah Mchunu, has gone to great lengths to show the spirit of Ubuntu by visiting one burn survivor.

'Gomora' actress Sannah Mchunu paid a Langa boy a visit after he was doused with boiling water. Images: @sanamchunu7

Source: Instagram

Sana Mchunu pays toddler a visit

The talented actress visited the toddler at his Langa home, bringing some goodies for the tot. MDM News took to Twitter pictures and videos of Mchunu playing and embracing the boy:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

This is how tweeps responded to her visit:

@iamyourdaddy202 noticed:

"This is a heartfelt moment. The young man is smiling."

@MichShoxen confirmed:

"She has such a great heart!"

Langa residents excited to see Sannah Mchunu

The videos show crowds getting starstruck by the actress, which she gracefully interacts with.

The residents are not the only ones but her actions became a hit under her Instagram post:

This is how her peers reacted to her post:

@mbaureloaded asked:

"A star ke Sana... am I allowed to say Sana to u NCANE?"

@leeramthethwa said:

"Sana Mchunu bless your heart."

@busiswaah commented:

"Mama!"

@fezile_makhanya praised her:

"Bless your heart Sannah."

Cape Town woman pours boiling water on a toddler

The little one was doused with boiling water by an annoyed neighbour for playing outside her gate.

A video did the rounds when the arrogant 22-year-old woman was escorted by the police after she was confronted by an angry mob, threatening to burn her mother's house down.

Twitter continues to react to her cruel deed:

@PhashaThato2 had a desire:

"I hope they’ll be tough on her like they were with the Woolies looter case. She must get 25 years with no parole."

@Ciccioline3 sadly said:

"This boy needs justice."

Sannah Mchunu bids Gomora farewell

In a previous Briefly News story, the star who plays Zodwa on Gomora waved goodbye to her fans.

She penned an emotional note to the followers of the Mzansi Magic drama as it aired its final season in April. Mchunu thanked her loyal viewers, producers and cast of the show who she says have become close family to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News