A Cape Town woman has been arrested after assaulting a five-year-old child for playing

The woman poured boiling water over the child when he was playing on her gate in Langa on the Cape Flats

The family opened a case of assault with the intent of grievous bodily home with the Cape Town police

CAPE TOWN - A 22-year-old woman has been arrested by the Cape Town police for pouring boiling water over a five-year-old child in Langa on the Cape Flats.

The woman was arrested on Thursday, 6 July, almost two weeks after the horrific incident which took place on 24 June.

The woman allegedly doused the young child with hot water after she found the minor playing on the gate outside her house. The child sustained severe injuries from the incident.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said that the family registered a case of assault with the intent of grievous bodily harm, SABC News reported.

The case was then transferred to Bishop Lavis FCS for further investigation. Now that the 22-year-old woman has been arrested, she will appear in court after she has been charged.

NGO offer to help family of burnt 5-year-old get justice

The co-founder of #LangaFor Men, Luyolo Lengesi, slammed the woman for restoring to barbaric violence against the child, claiming there were other ways she could have stopped the child from playing on the gate.

Lengesi said the NGO, which educates the men in the area about gender-based violence, was willing to help the five-year-old's family get justice, News24 reported.

South Africans criticise SAPS for dragging out arrest of Cape Town woman

Below are some comments:

Ndivhu Wa-Mpontshane asked:

"Thanks to the community members who took action. Why did the police take long to arrest her?"

Amelia Nkosi said:

"Just for touching the gate. If it wasn't for social media, she would still be walking around free."

@Mabhekesha_ commented:

"Hawu, so it took a good two weeks for the culprit to be arrested? If it was a man…"

Amos Matore exclaimed:

"Some people are heartless!"

Edward Dman claimed:

"In this country, we need to work on our emotional issues and moral values... I think we are messed up as a society."

Gift Zwane Mankge criticised:

"Women Women Women. We need protection while we fail to protect our kids."

