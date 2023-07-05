There is still mystery surrounding the death of a Grade 10 Hoërskool Garsfontein learner

16-year-old Mia Kühn’s body was discovered on the school grounds on Tuesday morning, 4 July

The pupil's family reported her missing to the police after realising she was not home on Tuesday

PRETORIA - The disturbing discovery of a Grade 10 pupil's body on the Hoërskool Garsfontein rugby field on Tuesday, 4 July, has South Africans puzzled.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Grade 10 Hoërskool Garsfontein pupil Mia Kühn are still unclear. Image: Stock Photo & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

16-year-old Mia Kühn’s troubling death has been enshrouded in mystery with the MEC for Education Matome Chiloane revealing that the police have ruled the cause unnatural, eNCA reported.

Matome also questioned how the 16-year-old Hoërskool Garsfontein student ended up on the school grounds, given that the pupils are currently on mid-year break.

Gauteng Education MEC reveals details surrounding Grade 10 pupil's mysterious death

The young girl's grieving family revealed some more details surrounding the tragic incident.

Mia's mother said the 16-year-old was home on Monday evening, 3 July. On Tuesday morning, Mia was nowhere to be found, and the concerned family quickly reported her missing at the local police station, IOL reported

It is believed that Mia slipped out of her family home sometime after midnight. Matome added that there is no indication of what happened between midnight and 8 am when Mia's body was found.

SA has questions about Mia Kühn’s mysterious death

Below are some comments:

Shirley Brown Mog

"I'm still shocked and wondering..."

Mpiloe Ndela asked:

"I have so many questions. When was it discovered that she was missing?"

Aria Jula added:

"Her cellphone records will be crucial in this mystery death, may she rest easy."

@Tsholanang_Z

"This is sad indeed, no parent should ever go through something like this."

@DivineTime2All exclaimed:

"Keep the children safe! How much more should people have to endure?"

