Convicted drug dealer and businessman Glen Agliotti passed away on Saturday morning

The Gauteng police confirmed his death and mentioned that they are investigating the circumstances around his death

The police added that a post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death

Ex-convict Glen Agliotti has passed away. Image: Foto24

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Glen Agliotti passed away at 64 in Pretoria this morning. His death has left many speculating about what happened to the convicted drug dealer.

Infamous ex-con Glen Agliotti found dead

According to EWN, the Gauteng police have confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened at the Douglasdale police station to investigate the matter.

As of now, the cause of Agliotti's death remains unknown. Authorities said they will wait for the results of a post-mortem examination, which is expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Glenn Agliotti cleared of Brett Kebble's murder

In 2010, the self-proclaimed businessman was acquitted by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on charges relating to the murder of mining magnate Brett Kebble.

Agliotti later played a crucial role as the key witness for the state in the former police commissioner Jackie Selebi's corruption trial, reported Mail&Guardian.

The friendship between Agliotti and Selebi had been extensively documented, and phone records provided evidence of their communication on the night of Kebble's murder.

South Africans react to Glen Agliotti's death

@Komosasa3 said:

"Please conduct a thorough DNA test he might have forged his escape. These criminals, make sure it's him."

@Ofs5B mentioned:

"One less drug dealer to worry about."

@Allan_2801 stated:

"We must see the body, we know your game like that of Gaviston Watson's fake death."

@sam_mokadi commented:

"Another diversion. We are on Phala-Phala and the Acting Public Protector."

@Hlaha8610241 asked:

"Real death or death inspired by Thabo Bester?"

Source: Briefly News