An elderly man was mauled to death by his three dogs while experiencing loadshedding at his home in the North West

His wife discovered the man, motionless, in their garden and realised her husband was bitten by their dogs

Two staffie pit bull crosses and an unknown breed were removed by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

NORTH WEST - A 60-year-old man was allegedly mauled to death by his three dogs in Lichtenburg on Saturday, 7 January.

A 60-year-old man was allegedly mauled to death by his three dogs in the North West. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The alleged incident occurred during loadshedding, in the afternoon, when the man’s wife heard dogs barking. The woman did not immediately check what was wrong, however, when the electricity was restored, she could not find her husband.

According to the provincial police spokesman, Captain Sam Tselanyane, upon the elderly woman’s search, she found her husband lying motionless in their garden. When she went outside, she realised her husband was allegedly bitten by their dogs, the Daily Sun reported.

Two of the dogs are believed to have been staffie pit bull crosses and an unknown breed. The three dogs were removed from the home by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

SABC News reported that Police and Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) were called to the scene.

The man was certified dead. An inquest docket has been opened and investigations into the matter continue.

Limpopo woman mauled by two pit bulls, dog owner charged arrested, South Africans says: “Enough is enough”

Briefly News also reported that South Africans have been left shocked following the death of another person who was attacked by pit bulls in Limpopo. Melitta Sekole, aged 43, was reportedly mauled by two pit bulls while walking in a residential area at around 5am on Friday, 23 December.

According to TimesLIVE, the pit bulls bit Sekole and ripped her clothes apart. She was rescued by community members and rushed to a nearby hospital. Sekole was later transferred to the Polokwane provincial hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to The Citizen, the owner of the pit bulls, Nchabeleng Charles Masebe, aged 67, was arrested and faces culpable homicide charges. Masebe has already made his first court appearance and is expected to appear at the Senwabarwana Magistrate's Court on 5 January 2023.

