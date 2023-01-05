Durban police have arrested a woman for allegedly posing as a fake au pair agent to scam unsuspecting people

A father paid R13 500 in fees for his daughter to be enrolled in a German course which the lady allegedly failed to do

The woman was arrested on Wednesday, 4 January and is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal woman was arrested on charges of fraud after being accused of allegedly running a fake au pair agency.

A case was opened against the woman at the Berea police station in November when a father paid R13 500 in fees for his daughter to be enrolled in a German course. An additional R3500 was paid for the course last April.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Calvin Jacobs said his daughter was expected to start the course in May 2022. He said she planned on being an au pair after finishing her matric exam in 2021.

After the fees were paid, his daughter was not placed and the woman continued to change plans. Despite asking for a refund, he only received partial repayment and was informed that a similar situation allegedly happened to others.

The woman is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court. Police are investigating a case of fraud.

According to the International Au Pair Association, several other young people have fallen victim to scams online and were asked to pay money. The organisation said it is always best to be safe and contact a legitimate agency, that will place people the correct way.

