A private road transport safety system auditor cleared the trucking company of the Boksburg explosion of malpractice

The employer of the gas tanker driver concluded after an internal investigation that the driver was not negligent

South African citizens reacted on social media about who is responsible for the horrific blast that happened in December

A gas tanker truck exploded in Boksburg. Image: @barrybateman

BOKSBURG - The gas tanker driver and trucking company who owned the tanker that exploded in Boksburg have been cleared of misconduct.

An independent auditor Transheq was hired to investigate the circumstances of the accident that killed 34 people and left many hospitalised from severe injuries.

Richard Durrant the owner of Transheq said Infinite Fleet Transport (Pty) Ltd followed the safety-critical compliance requirements stipulated in different national Acts, reported TimesLIVE.

"Infinite Fleet Transport (Pty) Ltd has been SQAS-Africa-approved for some time and Sasol South Africa conducted a SQAS-Africa re-certification audit on November 22 and 23 2022. The company was successful in this re-certification audit."

The driver of the gas tanker was also cleared by his employer Innovative Staffing Solutions. The company said he was not negligent after the truck got stuck under the bridge, and he immediately called his bosses and emergency services.

The company also thanked the driver for making people aware of the danger at the scene and dispersing the crowd.

South African citizens' comments are below:

Melanie O'Brien said:

"Well, the fire department was on the scene. It was their job to contain the situation, so the municipality is liable. Of course, we need to know if the firemen are trained properly."

Thapelo Maebela mentioned:

"We want to blame someone for an accident. As much as I sympathize with the families unfortunately this was a pure accident let's admit and heal."

Kemantsane Ntsane asked:

"So, the company cannot be sued?"

Michael Mabuza

"This was an unfortunate incident, let's refrain from witch-hunting and scapegoating. It's sad that many lost their lives and some were badly injured but it is what it is, an accident."

Comm Hlasoa added:

"Government is to blame finish."

Boksburg explosion: Case against truck driver dropped, leaving Mzansi divided

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the driver of the truck that exploded in Boksburg on Christmas Eve has been released from police custody.

He was facing charges of culpable homicide, negligence, and malicious damage to property. The case against the 32-year-old man was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

