A video of another truck allegedly stuck under a bridge in Cape Town is doing the rounds on social media

Citizens along with the City of Cape Town’s Alderman JP Smith expressed outrage following the emergence of the video clip

He called for citizens to learn the basics of driving and questioned if there was a decline in driver competence

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

CAPE TOWN - A video of a truck transporting luxury vehicles allegedly stuck under a bridge in Cape Town has left South Africans face-palming.

Another truck was allegedly stuck under a bridge in Cape Town. Image: @TrafficSA & Stock image

Source: UGC

The City of Cape Town’s Alderman JP Smith expressed outrage following the emergence of the video clip. He called for citizens to learn the basics of driving.

Smith questioned if there is a decline in driver competence on South Africa’s roads or if the number of fraudulent licences being issued was the problem. According to IOL, he said motorists need to get back to basics and learn the rules of the road.

Commenting on the viral incident, Smith said the vehicle did not make contact with the bridge. The driver allegedly drove slowly passed, which should be applauded.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Citizens left concerned following the truck incident:

@MaanoMadima said:

“The theory of negative attraction is well and alive. Events of negative nature tend to attract other events of that nature if a spotlight is shone on them. We saw pit bulls attacking people and that’s all we saw daily. Trucks killing people on the N3. Now it’s trucks and bridges.”

@Aluwei commented:

“Have the bridges become lower or have the trucks gotten higher?”

@NtebogengK80 wrote:

“Maybe the bridges in South Africa have lowered themselves & need to be re-checked.”

Boksburg death toll rises

The video emerged on social media days after a gas tanker exploded near the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital after colliding with a low-lying bridge. According to EWN, the death toll increased to 34 with numerous others injured.

Boksburg explosion: Transport company releases report, claims driver did everything he could to warn people

Briefly News reported that the transport company that employed the gas tanker driver who caused the Boksburg explosion said that the driver tried everything in his power to clear the crowd and save lives.

Innovative Staffing Solutions (ISS) says that the company's internal investigation revealed that the driver took the necessary action to cordon off the bridge when the tanker was lodged under the bridge.

According to the report, the driver warned the public, motorists, and passers-by to immediately leave the area. ISS said the driver reportedly shouted at people to evacuate the area and even physically tried to disperse the crowd.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News