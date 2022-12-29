The employer of the gas tank driver who caused the Boksburg explosion released its report on the incident

Innovative Staffing Solutions claims that the driver did everything in his power to warn people and save lives

The company found that the driver did not act negligent and took all the necessary action to evacuate the area

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - The transport company that employed the gas tanker driver who caused the Boksburg explosion said that the driver tried everything in his power to clear the crowd and save lives.

The gas tanker driver did everything in his power to mitigate the loss of life in the Boksburg explosion, the company finds. Image: @Ngubenil & @lesibadj

Source: Twitter

Innovative Staffing Solutions (ISS) says that the company's internal investigation revealed that the driver took the necessary action to cordon off the bridge when the tanker got lodged under the bridge.

According to the report, the driver warned the public, motorists, and passers-by to immediately leave the area. ISS said the driver reportedly shouted at people to evacuate the area and even physically tried to disperse the crowd.

Two women witnessed his attempts to clear the scene and tried to assist him, but the truck caught fire 30 minutes later. The driver subsequently passed out due to smoke inhalation and was rushed away by an ambulance. The truck exploded 30 minutes later.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to TimesLIVE, the transport company concluded that the driver was not negligent and did everything in his power to make people aware of the danger the situation posed.

Many citizens questioned what the tanker was doing on the road in the first place and ISS revealed that the driver took a wrong turn. When he tried to get back on the route the exit directed him under the bridge.

The company said the height restriction markings were not clear, so the driver got out of the vehicle to check if the tanker would fit. However, the driver did not realise that an incline at the bottom of the bridge would raise the back of the trailer.

The death toll from the explosion keeps rising, with 27 people having lost their lives so far. The victims included nurses, firefighters, children and civilians, News24 reported.

South Africans react to the transport company's report

@KhehlaNxumalo said:

"The explanation makes sense, emotions aside."

@ALETTAHA asked:

"Well, that counts in his favour. But the question still remains. What was he doing so far off course with such a life-threatening load?"

Neo Mofokeng claimed:

"There are videos of him warning close-by people. Before he collapsed. There's truth to that report."

Hulisani Huly added:

"The outcomes of the internal investigation are likely to be in a favour of the employee of the firm."

Lethinjabulo Mngadi commented:

"Lesson learnt here. You run from danger, not pop out your phone and get close for content."

Kumzi Mzansi stated:

"Still doesn't negate the fact that he made stuffed up which resulted in multiple deaths."

Boksburg explosion: Nurse died after trying to save her car: “She could have just left this thing”, mourns son

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the son of one of the Boksburg blast victims says his mother would have survived if only she let her car burn.

Susan Maxakaza was a nurse who worked at the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital for over 20 years. On the day of the deadly explosion, Maxakaza went outside to move her car and was caught in the second blast.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Maxakaza's son, Keamogetswe Maxakaza, said he wished his mother had not cared about her car at that moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News