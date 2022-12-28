The man who previously used to drive the truck that exploded in Boksburg believes lack of experience was the issue

Peter Mofokeng said if the 32-year-old driver had been more experienced, he would have seen that the bridge was low

Meanwhile, the death toll from the explosion has risen to 26, with two people still missing and numerous injured

GAUTENG - The former driver of the truck that exploded in Boksburg commented on the tragic incident.

The former gas tanker driver believes lack of experience may have played a part in the explosion. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

Peter Mofokeng was outside the court ahead of what would have been the 32-year-old driver’s first appearance. The charges against the driver were dropped and he did not appear, leaving many South Africans confused.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mofokeng said he drove that truck for a year before being replaced in September following a dispute. He said if the driver had been experienced, he would have seen that the bridge was low.

Mofokeng claimed that a controller should have stopped the driver from entering the area due to the low-lying bridge. He questioned the reason for the driver being in a residential area.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the explosion has risen to 26, with two people still missing, according to EWN. Nine healthcare workers from the Tambo Memorial Hospital were among those killed.

The Gauteng provincial government visited their families and offered to provide support and relief to those who lost loved ones. As part of the Social Relief Network, family members will be provided with food aid monthly.

