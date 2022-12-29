Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is toying with the idea of establishing a commission of inquiry into the Boksburg explosion

The premier said that the commission will be established if the investigation into the incident takes too long

The death toll of the devastating Christmas Eve blast rose to 26 on Wednesday, 28 December

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is considering a commission of inquiry into the devastating Boksburg explosion after the gas tanker driver whose actions led to the incident was released from police custody.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is considering establishing a commission of inquiry into Boksburg blast. Image: Sharon Seretlo & Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

Lesufi said on Wednesday, 28 December that the commission will be established if law enforcement takes too long with the investigation and prosecution.

The Gauteng premier said that he questioned the police's decision to release the gas tanker driver. Lesufi found out that the investigators didn't have enough evidence to persuade a judge that the state had a case, TimesLIVE reported.

Lesufi claimed that he had accepted the explanation but wanted the investigation to move faster. The premier also instructed that more personnel be added to the investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to News24, the explosion occurred on Christmas Eve after a gas tanker transporting liquid petroleum got lodged under a low-lying bridge and caught on fire. Nine people had initially died from the deadly blast, but the death toll has since risen to 26.

South Africans weigh in on Lesufi's consideration of a commission of inquiry

@XolaniK03196869 commented:

"Truly speaking there's no need for commission, give that money to all affected persons include surviving victims and deceased families."

@prishabhoola complained:

"This country is a joke!"

@Dr_Sammy9 claimed:

"They want to give millions to the commission chairperson and his team."

@MapuleR1 asked

"For what? We’re being taken for a ride. All that is required is a thorough police investigation."

@Mmandla77 added:

"Commission for what? to loot maybe and enrich lawyers. The people responsible must be arrested and convicted, its as simple as that."

Boksburg explosion: Lesufi gives NPA until Friday to charge truck driver, SA reacts: “Evidence, not emotions”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, wants the driver of the gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg to be criminally charged.

Lesufi demanded that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the police open a case against the driver by Friday.

The death toll from the explosion that occurred on Christmas Eve has risen to 26 and many people remain in hospital with severe injuries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News