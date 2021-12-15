A regional court prosecutor in KZN succumbed after they were shot several times in a suspected hit on Wednesday

The prosecutor was handling a murder case involving two members of the South African Police Service (SAPS)

The shooting happened around 9 am when a vehicle carrying several passengers accosted the prosecutor

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

UMLAZI- A prosecutor was shot and killed outside the Umlazi Magistrate's Court in the southwest of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning.

TimesLIVE reported that the 36-year-old regional court prosecutor, whose identity has been withheld, was involved in the murder case of two members of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

A prosecutor has been murdered in Umlazi, southwest of Durban. Image: Alet Pretorius/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed that the shooting happened around 9 am when a vehicle carrying several passengers accosted the prosecutor, whom Briefly News understands was in the process of driving into the court, before firing several shots into the vehicle.

“When he was about to enter the court, a vehicle with unknown suspects blocked his entry. Two men then jumped out from the suspects' car and fired several shots in his direction before fleeing the scene in their getaway vehicle," said Naicker.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Killed before finalising matter

News24 reported that the State legal representative sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and was declared dead at the scene, with the motive for the killing unknown, although it is thought to be linked to his role in the prosecution case against some hitmen.

Naicker said a murder docket was opened at Umlazi SAPS shortly after the incident, with the provincial investigative unit since taking over the investigation. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in KZN Natasha Kara confirmed the incident saying:

“A prosecutor with the NPA, who was a regional court prosecutor from Pietermaritzburg, had gone to Umlazi to finalise partially heard matters, where he was shot at the court, and succumbed to his wounds.”

South Africans critical of SAPS

On social media, locals lamented the killing, with some calling for the perpetrators to be brought to book. Others who believed the incident could have been averted chastised the police for their apparent inability to carry out their duties effectively, even at the court.

Briefly News scanned the comments to bring readers the best in the reactions below.

@Anthony Mohamed wrote:

"So sad. Sincere condolences to the family. Hope those involved will be arrested asap. DEATH PENALTY PLEASE. MHSRIP."

@Jan Mapeka said:

"I thought courts always have tight police visibility outside."

@Buti Tlhalatsi added:

"The most dangerous province in Mzansi where people are being killed like ants!!!"

Guilty verdict for 4 minors accused of Thoriso Themane's murder

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that South Africans are satisfied with the judgement in the murder case of aspiring musician Thoriso Themane, who was brutally assaulted by a group of minors in Fauna Park, Polokwane, in February 2019.

The incident was recorded in a video that subsequently went viral on social media, along with images of Thoriso's battered and bruised body. The Polokwane High Court has now passed judgement in the matter more than two and a half years since that fateful day.

Briefly News understands that four of the six minors involved were on Wednesday found guilty of murder. SABC News reported that investigations had initially resulted in the arrest of 14 suspects, among them two older men.

Source: Briefly.co.za