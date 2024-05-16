Global site navigation

Starbucks menu and prices in South Africa updated for 2024
by  Rodah Mogeni

Starbucks is an American multinational chain of coffeehouses. It was founded in 1971 and is currently the world's largest coffeehouse chain. Starbucks' menu offers espresso-based drinks like lattes and cappuccinos, cold brews, and iced coffees for coffee lovers. This is the Starbucks menu and prices in South Africa.

Starbucks menu
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Starbucks is an international coffee chain that offers a diverse menu of hot and cold beverages and food items such as sandwiches, pastries, snacks, coffee drinks, teas, and milk-based beverages. Starbucks in South Africa is operated by Taste Holdings, a South African-based management group. Whether you are a coffee lover or just looking for a tasty treat, Starbucks has something for everyone.

Starbucks menu and prices

Starbucks' menu contains a long list of premium coffee beverages, including espresso, brewed coffees, specialty drinks, and various pastries and snacks. Prices vary depending on the item and the quantity of orders. Below are the Starbucks menu and prices.

Starbucks coffee menu

DrinkDescriptionPrice (as of May 2024)
Espresso DrinksEspresso-based drinks, such as lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatosR30 – R45
FrappuccinosBlended drinks with ice, milk, and coffee or teaR35 – R60
Iced CoffeeCoffee that has been brewed with cold water and iceR30 – R45
Iced TeasTeas that have been brewed with cold water and iceR25 – R35
Other DrinksHot chocolate, chai latte, and other drinksR25 – R40
Food Muffins, croissants, and other pastriesR15 – R30

Ready-to-eat

Salmon Trout Cream Cheese Bagel
ItemPrice
Granola Pot SirenR59
Cream Cheese BagelR59
Salmon Trout Cream Cheese BagelR108
Breakfast English MuffinR67
Chicken Mayo Low GI ToastieR59
Chicken Mayo Sourdough ToastieR59
Three Cheese Low GI ToastieR79
Three Cheese Sourdough ToastieR79
Macon Cheese Low GI ToastieR83
Macon Cheese Sourdough ToastieR83
Chicken Avo CiabattaR91
Beef CiabattaR97

Bakery

Starbucks bakeries offer a variety of foods, including croissants, muffins, cookies, scones, and pastries. Check out their prices below.

ItemPrice
Butter CroissantR31
Chocolate CroissantR39
Apple CrownR29
Cinno Sticky BunR48
Chocolate BrownieR33
Triple Choc Chip CookieR30
Vanilla Choc Chip CookieR30
MilkTart MuffinR48
Blueberry MuffinR48
Decadent Chocolate MuffinR48
NY Style CheesecakeR63
Chocolate CakeR67
Carrot CakeR67
Vanilla Cake PopR29
Chocolate Cake PopR29

Hot Espresso beverages

Different types of espresso drinks
ItemPrice
AmericanoR38
CappuccinoR45
LatteR45
Caramel MacchiatoR51
MochaR51
White MochaR52
Toffee Nut LatteR52
Gingerbread LatteR52
Chocolatey Gingerbread LatteR56

Iced Espresso beverages

Macon & Cheese Toastie paired with a refreshingly icy Cold Brew Latte.
ItemPrice
Cold BrewR45
Cold Brew LatteR45
Iced AmericanoR38
Iced LatteR45
Iced Caramel MacchiatoR53
Iced MochaR51
Iced White MochaR53
Toffee Nut Cream Cold BrewR57
Iced Toffee Nut LatteR52
Iced Gingerbread LatteR52

Starbucks Whole Bean menu

ItemPrice
Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast 250gR182
Espresso Roast 250gR182
Pike Place Roast 250gR182
Colombia Nariño 250gR182
Guatemala Antigua 250gR182
Kenya 250gR182
Sumatra 250gR182
Caffé Verona 250gR182
Holiday Blonde Roast 250gR194

Frappuccino- Blended Crème

ItemPrice
Vanilla Cream FrappuccinoR63
Strawberries and Cream FrappuccinoR63
Chocolate Cream FrappuccinoR63
White Chocolate Cream FrappuccinoR63
Chocolate Chip Cream FrappuccinoR73
Toffee Nut Creme FrappuccinoR73
Gingerbread Creme FrappuccinoR73
Chocolatey Gingerbread Creme FrappuccinoR75

Starbucks drinks menu

ItemPrice
Mountain Falls Sparkling Water 300mlR21
Mountain Falls Still Water 500mlR27
Mountain Falls Sparkling Water 500mlR27
Tumeric JuiceR42
Red JuiceR42
Green JuiceR42
Sanpellegrino LimonataR34
Sanpellegrino Aranciata RossaR34

Starbucks Frappuccino menu

Starbucks Frappuccino is a popular blended coffee beverage that comes in various flavours and variations. The classic Frappuccino typically consists of coffee, milk, ice, and a flavoured syrup blender to create a smooth and creamy drink.

Starbucks Frappuccino
ItemDescriptionPrice (as of May 2024)
Caramel FrappuccinoA blended beverage with coffee, milk, ice, and caramel sauce. Topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzleR63
Coffee FrappuccinoA blended beverage with coffee, milk, ice, and vanilla syrup. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzleR59
Mocha FrappuccinoA blended beverage with coffee, milk, ice, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream. Topped with chocolate drizzleR61
Java Chip FrappuccinoA blended beverage with coffee, milk, ice, chocolate chips, and whipped cream. Topped with chocolate drizzleR63
Strawberry FrappuccinoA blended beverage with strawberry puree, milk, ice, and whipped cream. Topped with strawberry drizzleR61
Vanilla Bean FrappuccinoA blended beverage with vanilla syrup, milk, ice, and whipped cream. Topped with vanilla bean powderR59
Very Berry Hibiscus RefresherA refreshing beverage made with hibiscus, iced tea, and lemonade. Topped with ice and a scoop of strawberriesR57
Peach Tranquility TeaA calming beverage made with peach, chamomile, and honeyR53
Green Tea FrappuccinoA blended beverage with green tea, milk, ice, and matcha powder. Topped with whipped cream and matcha drizzleR63

Starbucks food menu

Starbucks food menu typically includes a variety of options ranging from breakfast items to pastries, sandwiches, salads, and snacks. Below are their descriptions and respective prices.

ItemDescriptionPrice (as of May 2024)
Blueberry MuffinA classic blueberry muffin made with fresh blueberries and a touch of sugar.R34
Milk Tart MuffinA South African favourite, this muffin is made with milk tart filling and a buttery crustR34
Butter CroissantA flaky croissant filled with butterR19
Cinno Sticky BunA warm, sticky bun topped with cinnamon sugar and a cream cheese glazeR32
Almond TriangleA flaky pastry filled with almond pasteR21
Spinach and Feta QuicheA quiche made with spinach, feta cheese, and a flaky crustR49
Chicken Caesar WrapA wrap filled with grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutonsR47
Veggie WrapA wrap filled with grilled vegetables, hummus, avocado, and spinachR45
Smoked Salmon SandwichA sandwich made with smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, and dill on a bagelR52
Chocolate Chip CookieA chewy chocolate chip cookieR19
Triple Chocolate CookieA triple chocolate cookie made with dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate chipsR19
Caramel WaffleA warm waffle topped with caramel sauceand whipped creamR21
EspressoA shot of espressoR29
CappuccinoA coffee drink made with espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milkR36
LatteA coffee drink made with espresso and steamed milkR36
AmericanoA coffee drink made with espresso and hot waterR29
Caramel MacchiatoA coffee drink made with espresso, caramel sauce, and steamed milkR41
Caffè MochaA coffee drink made with espresso, chocolate sauce, and steamed milkR40

Specialty brewed

ItemPrice
Clover shortR28
Clover tallR32
Clover grandeR36
Por over 450mlR38
Chemex 450mlR38
Syphon 300mlR26
Coffee press 710mlR74
Origin flight 3x237mlR74

Specialty espresso

Blonde Espresso
ItemPrice
Madagascar vanilla latte shortR43
Madagascar vanilla latte tallR47
Madagascar vanilla latte grandeR51
Americano com crema 237mlR38
Iced sparkling mint espresso 237mlR43
Piccino 165mlR29
Iced shaken double shot 177mlR37
Iced double shaken shot Bianco 177mlR40

Mocha

ItemPrice
Cafe mocha smallR32
Cafe mocha mediumR35
Cafe mocha largeR38
White chocolate mocha smallR35
White chocolate mocha mediumR38
White chocolate mocha largeR41

Hot chocolate

ItemPrice
Classic hot chocolate smallR30
Classic hot chocolate mediumR37
Classic hot chocolate largeR36
Signature hot chocolate smallR34
Signature hot chocolate mediumR37
Signature hot chocolate largeR40

Tea

ItemPrice
Chai tea latte smallR29
Chai tea latte mediumR33
Chai tea latte largeR37
Full leaf tea smallR19
Full leaf tea mediumR23
Full leaf tea largeR25
Full leaf speciality tea smallR22
Full leaf speciality tea mediumR26
Full leaf speciality tea largeR28

Rooibos

Rooibos tea at Starbucks involves brewing the South African herbal tea made from the leaves of the rooibos plant. It is often served hot or cold and can be customised with various flavours, sweeteners, or milk options based on personal preference.

ItemPrice
Full leaf brewed tea smallR19
Full leaf brewed tea mediumR23
Full leaf brewed tea largeR25
Cappuccino smallR27
Cappuccino mediumR30
Cappuccino largeR33
Latte smallR27
Latte mediumR30
Latte largeR33

Espresso classics

Espresso classics
ItemPrice
Cafe latte smallR27
Cafe latte mediumR30
Cafe latte largeR33
Cappuccino smallR27
Cappuccino mediumR30
Cappuccino largeR33
Cafe americano smallR22
Cafe americano mediumR24
Cafe americano largeR28
Caramel macchiato smallR32
Caramel macchiato mediumR35
Caramel macchiato largeR38
Vanilla bean macchiato smallR32
Vanilla bean machiato mediumR35
Vanilla bean macchiato largeR38
Flat white smallR24
Espresso smallR17
Espresso mediumR20
Espresso machiato smallR19
Espresso machiato mediumR22
Espresso con panna smallR19
Espresso con panna mediumR22

Merchandise

ItemPrice
Circular Cup 12ozR252
Mug Bloc Dark Green 11ozR193
Mug Onyx Black 10ozR252
Mug Onyx Black 30ZR186
Bottle Ss Siren’S Scales Dark Green 20ozR380
Bottle Ss Foss Crackled White 20ozR410
Tumbler Ss Robi Black 12ozR386
Kenya French Press 8CupR761
Reusable Cup 16OzR41

How much is a Starbucks drink in South Africa?

The Starbucks drink price ranges between R21 and R42. However, prices can go up depending on add-ons and size options.

What are the drink sizes at Starbucks in South Africa?

Starbucks in South Africa offers a variety of drink sizes. The sizes often include:

  • Short (8 fluid ounces)
  • Tall (12 fluid ounces)
  • Grande (16 fluid ounces)
  • Venti (20 fluid ounces for hot drinks, 24 fluid ounces for cold drinks)
  • Trenta (31 fluid ounces, only for certain cold drinks)

Who owns Starbucks in South Africa?

Starbucks in South Africa is operated by Taste Holdings, a South African-based management group.

What is Starbucks known for?

Starbucks is known for its premium coffee blends, ranging from classic espressos to innovative seasonal beverages and delectable pastries. Among its notable offerings are the rich and aromatic espresso-based drinks, such as the Caffè Americano and the creamy Frappuccino.

Do you get free Starbucks on your birthday in South Africa?

You can get a free birthday drink at Starbucks in South Africa. When you sign up for the Starbucks Rewards program, you will receive a coupon for a free drink reward of your choice at participating Starbucks stores.

The Starbucks menu and prices in South Africa consider the financial capabilities of its diverse market. From rich and aromatic espresso beverages to refreshing iced teas and specialty drinks, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

