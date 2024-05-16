Starbucks menu and prices in South Africa updated for 2024
Starbucks is an American multinational chain of coffeehouses. It was founded in 1971 and is currently the world's largest coffeehouse chain. Starbucks' menu offers espresso-based drinks like lattes and cappuccinos, cold brews, and iced coffees for coffee lovers. This is the Starbucks menu and prices in South Africa.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Starbucks menu and prices
- How much is a Starbucks drink in South Africa?
- What are the drink sizes at Starbucks in South Africa?
- Who owns Starbucks in South Africa?
- What is Starbucks known for?
- Do you get free Starbucks on your birthday in South Africa?
Starbucks is an international coffee chain that offers a diverse menu of hot and cold beverages and food items such as sandwiches, pastries, snacks, coffee drinks, teas, and milk-based beverages. Starbucks in South Africa is operated by Taste Holdings, a South African-based management group. Whether you are a coffee lover or just looking for a tasty treat, Starbucks has something for everyone.
Starbucks menu and prices
Starbucks' menu contains a long list of premium coffee beverages, including espresso, brewed coffees, specialty drinks, and various pastries and snacks. Prices vary depending on the item and the quantity of orders. Below are the Starbucks menu and prices.
Starbucks coffee menu
|Drink
|Description
|Price (as of May 2024)
|Espresso Drinks
|Espresso-based drinks, such as lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatos
|R30 – R45
|Frappuccinos
|Blended drinks with ice, milk, and coffee or tea
|R35 – R60
|Iced Coffee
|Coffee that has been brewed with cold water and ice
|R30 – R45
|Iced Teas
|Teas that have been brewed with cold water and ice
|R25 – R35
|Other Drinks
|Hot chocolate, chai latte, and other drinks
|R25 – R40
|Food
|Muffins, croissants, and other pastries
|R15 – R30
Ready-to-eat
|Item
|Price
|Granola Pot Siren
|R59
|Cream Cheese Bagel
|R59
|Salmon Trout Cream Cheese Bagel
|R108
|Breakfast English Muffin
|R67
|Chicken Mayo Low GI Toastie
|R59
|Chicken Mayo Sourdough Toastie
|R59
|Three Cheese Low GI Toastie
|R79
|Three Cheese Sourdough Toastie
|R79
|Macon Cheese Low GI Toastie
|R83
|Macon Cheese Sourdough Toastie
|R83
|Chicken Avo Ciabatta
|R91
|Beef Ciabatta
|R97
Bakery
Starbucks bakeries offer a variety of foods, including croissants, muffins, cookies, scones, and pastries. Check out their prices below.
|Item
|Price
|Butter Croissant
|R31
|Chocolate Croissant
|R39
|Apple Crown
|R29
|Cinno Sticky Bun
|R48
|Chocolate Brownie
|R33
|Triple Choc Chip Cookie
|R30
|Vanilla Choc Chip Cookie
|R30
|MilkTart Muffin
|R48
|Blueberry Muffin
|R48
|Decadent Chocolate Muffin
|R48
|NY Style Cheesecake
|R63
|Chocolate Cake
|R67
|Carrot Cake
|R67
|Vanilla Cake Pop
|R29
|Chocolate Cake Pop
|R29
Hot Espresso beverages
|Item
|Price
|Americano
|R38
|Cappuccino
|R45
|Latte
|R45
|Caramel Macchiato
|R51
|Mocha
|R51
|White Mocha
|R52
|Toffee Nut Latte
|R52
|Gingerbread Latte
|R52
|Chocolatey Gingerbread Latte
|R56
Iced Espresso beverages
|Item
|Price
|Cold Brew
|R45
|Cold Brew Latte
|R45
|Iced Americano
|R38
|Iced Latte
|R45
|Iced Caramel Macchiato
|R53
|Iced Mocha
|R51
|Iced White Mocha
|R53
|Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew
|R57
|Iced Toffee Nut Latte
|R52
|Iced Gingerbread Latte
|R52
Starbucks Whole Bean menu
|Item
|Price
|Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast 250g
|R182
|Espresso Roast 250g
|R182
|Pike Place Roast 250g
|R182
|Colombia Nariño 250g
|R182
|Guatemala Antigua 250g
|R182
|Kenya 250g
|R182
|Sumatra 250g
|R182
|Caffé Verona 250g
|R182
|Holiday Blonde Roast 250g
|R194
Frappuccino- Blended Crème
|Item
|Price
|Vanilla Cream Frappuccino
|R63
|Strawberries and Cream Frappuccino
|R63
|Chocolate Cream Frappuccino
|R63
|White Chocolate Cream Frappuccino
|R63
|Chocolate Chip Cream Frappuccino
|R73
|Toffee Nut Creme Frappuccino
|R73
|Gingerbread Creme Frappuccino
|R73
|Chocolatey Gingerbread Creme Frappuccino
|R75
Starbucks drinks menu
|Item
|Price
|Mountain Falls Sparkling Water 300ml
|R21
|Mountain Falls Still Water 500ml
|R27
|Mountain Falls Sparkling Water 500ml
|R27
|Tumeric Juice
|R42
|Red Juice
|R42
|Green Juice
|R42
|Sanpellegrino Limonata
|R34
|Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa
|R34
Starbucks Frappuccino menu
Starbucks Frappuccino is a popular blended coffee beverage that comes in various flavours and variations. The classic Frappuccino typically consists of coffee, milk, ice, and a flavoured syrup blender to create a smooth and creamy drink.
|Item
|Description
|Price (as of May 2024)
|Caramel Frappuccino
|A blended beverage with coffee, milk, ice, and caramel sauce. Topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle
|R63
|Coffee Frappuccino
|A blended beverage with coffee, milk, ice, and vanilla syrup. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
|R59
|Mocha Frappuccino
|A blended beverage with coffee, milk, ice, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream. Topped with chocolate drizzle
|R61
|Java Chip Frappuccino
|A blended beverage with coffee, milk, ice, chocolate chips, and whipped cream. Topped with chocolate drizzle
|R63
|Strawberry Frappuccino
|A blended beverage with strawberry puree, milk, ice, and whipped cream. Topped with strawberry drizzle
|R61
|Vanilla Bean Frappuccino
|A blended beverage with vanilla syrup, milk, ice, and whipped cream. Topped with vanilla bean powder
|R59
|Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher
|A refreshing beverage made with hibiscus, iced tea, and lemonade. Topped with ice and a scoop of strawberries
|R57
|Peach Tranquility Tea
|A calming beverage made with peach, chamomile, and honey
|R53
|Green Tea Frappuccino
|A blended beverage with green tea, milk, ice, and matcha powder. Topped with whipped cream and matcha drizzle
|R63
Starbucks food menu
Starbucks food menu typically includes a variety of options ranging from breakfast items to pastries, sandwiches, salads, and snacks. Below are their descriptions and respective prices.
|Item
|Description
|Price (as of May 2024)
|Blueberry Muffin
|A classic blueberry muffin made with fresh blueberries and a touch of sugar.
|R34
|Milk Tart Muffin
|A South African favourite, this muffin is made with milk tart filling and a buttery crust
|R34
|Butter Croissant
|A flaky croissant filled with butter
|R19
|Cinno Sticky Bun
|A warm, sticky bun topped with cinnamon sugar and a cream cheese glaze
|R32
|Almond Triangle
|A flaky pastry filled with almond paste
|R21
|Spinach and Feta Quiche
|A quiche made with spinach, feta cheese, and a flaky crust
|R49
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|A wrap filled with grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons
|R47
|Veggie Wrap
|A wrap filled with grilled vegetables, hummus, avocado, and spinach
|R45
|Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|A sandwich made with smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, and dill on a bagel
|R52
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|A chewy chocolate chip cookie
|R19
|Triple Chocolate Cookie
|A triple chocolate cookie made with dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate chips
|R19
|Caramel Waffle
|A warm waffle topped with caramel sauceand whipped cream
|R21
|Espresso
|A shot of espresso
|R29
|Cappuccino
|A coffee drink made with espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk
|R36
|Latte
|A coffee drink made with espresso and steamed milk
|R36
|Americano
|A coffee drink made with espresso and hot water
|R29
|Caramel Macchiato
|A coffee drink made with espresso, caramel sauce, and steamed milk
|R41
|Caffè Mocha
|A coffee drink made with espresso, chocolate sauce, and steamed milk
|R40
Specialty brewed
|Item
|Price
|Clover short
|R28
|Clover tall
|R32
|Clover grande
|R36
|Por over 450ml
|R38
|Chemex 450ml
|R38
|Syphon 300ml
|R26
|Coffee press 710ml
|R74
|Origin flight 3x237ml
|R74
Specialty espresso
|Item
|Price
|Madagascar vanilla latte short
|R43
|Madagascar vanilla latte tall
|R47
|Madagascar vanilla latte grande
|R51
|Americano com crema 237ml
|R38
|Iced sparkling mint espresso 237ml
|R43
|Piccino 165ml
|R29
|Iced shaken double shot 177ml
|R37
|Iced double shaken shot Bianco 177ml
|R40
Mocha
|Item
|Price
|Cafe mocha small
|R32
|Cafe mocha medium
|R35
|Cafe mocha large
|R38
|White chocolate mocha small
|R35
|White chocolate mocha medium
|R38
|White chocolate mocha large
|R41
Hot chocolate
|Item
|Price
|Classic hot chocolate small
|R30
|Classic hot chocolate medium
|R37
|Classic hot chocolate large
|R36
|Signature hot chocolate small
|R34
|Signature hot chocolate medium
|R37
|Signature hot chocolate large
|R40
Tea
|Item
|Price
|Chai tea latte small
|R29
|Chai tea latte medium
|R33
|Chai tea latte large
|R37
|Full leaf tea small
|R19
|Full leaf tea medium
|R23
|Full leaf tea large
|R25
|Full leaf speciality tea small
|R22
|Full leaf speciality tea medium
|R26
|Full leaf speciality tea large
|R28
Rooibos
Rooibos tea at Starbucks involves brewing the South African herbal tea made from the leaves of the rooibos plant. It is often served hot or cold and can be customised with various flavours, sweeteners, or milk options based on personal preference.
|Item
|Price
|Full leaf brewed tea small
|R19
|Full leaf brewed tea medium
|R23
|Full leaf brewed tea large
|R25
|Cappuccino small
|R27
|Cappuccino medium
|R30
|Cappuccino large
|R33
|Latte small
|R27
|Latte medium
|R30
|Latte large
|R33
Espresso classics
|Item
|Price
|Cafe latte small
|R27
|Cafe latte medium
|R30
|Cafe latte large
|R33
|Cappuccino small
|R27
|Cappuccino medium
|R30
|Cappuccino large
|R33
|Cafe americano small
|R22
|Cafe americano medium
|R24
|Cafe americano large
|R28
|Caramel macchiato small
|R32
|Caramel macchiato medium
|R35
|Caramel macchiato large
|R38
|Vanilla bean macchiato small
|R32
|Vanilla bean machiato medium
|R35
|Vanilla bean macchiato large
|R38
|Flat white small
|R24
|Espresso small
|R17
|Espresso medium
|R20
|Espresso machiato small
|R19
|Espresso machiato medium
|R22
|Espresso con panna small
|R19
|Espresso con panna medium
|R22
Merchandise
|Item
|Price
|Circular Cup 12oz
|R252
|Mug Bloc Dark Green 11oz
|R193
|Mug Onyx Black 10oz
|R252
|Mug Onyx Black 30Z
|R186
|Bottle Ss Siren’S Scales Dark Green 20oz
|R380
|Bottle Ss Foss Crackled White 20oz
|R410
|Tumbler Ss Robi Black 12oz
|R386
|Kenya French Press 8Cup
|R761
|Reusable Cup 16Oz
|R41
How much is a Starbucks drink in South Africa?
The Starbucks drink price ranges between R21 and R42. However, prices can go up depending on add-ons and size options.
What are the drink sizes at Starbucks in South Africa?
Starbucks in South Africa offers a variety of drink sizes. The sizes often include:
- Short (8 fluid ounces)
- Tall (12 fluid ounces)
- Grande (16 fluid ounces)
- Venti (20 fluid ounces for hot drinks, 24 fluid ounces for cold drinks)
- Trenta (31 fluid ounces, only for certain cold drinks)
Who owns Starbucks in South Africa?
Starbucks in South Africa is operated by Taste Holdings, a South African-based management group.
What is Starbucks known for?
Starbucks is known for its premium coffee blends, ranging from classic espressos to innovative seasonal beverages and delectable pastries. Among its notable offerings are the rich and aromatic espresso-based drinks, such as the Caffè Americano and the creamy Frappuccino.
Do you get free Starbucks on your birthday in South Africa?
You can get a free birthday drink at Starbucks in South Africa. When you sign up for the Starbucks Rewards program, you will receive a coupon for a free drink reward of your choice at participating Starbucks stores.
The Starbucks menu and prices in South Africa consider the financial capabilities of its diverse market. From rich and aromatic espresso beverages to refreshing iced teas and specialty drinks, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ ALSO: Honchos menu and prices in South Africa (updated)
Briefly.co.za published the updated Honchos menu and prices. Honchos is a popular fast-food chain in South Africa. The Honchos menu entails a delightful array of diverse meals for the youth, families and social groups.
Honchos are known as the “Flame Grilled Masters” because of their delicious flame-grilled chicken. If you are looking for a memorable dining experience, read on to know what to expect from the famous Fishaways franchise.
Source: Briefly News