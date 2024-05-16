Starbucks menu and prices in South Africa updated for 2024

Starbucks is an American multinational chain of coffeehouses. It was founded in 1971 and is currently the world's largest coffeehouse chain. Starbucks' menu offers espresso-based drinks like lattes and cappuccinos, cold brews, and iced coffees for coffee lovers. This is the Starbucks menu and prices in South Africa.

Starbucks menu options: Photo: @Starbucks menu on Instagram (modified by author)

Starbucks is an international coffee chain that offers a diverse menu of hot and cold beverages and food items such as sandwiches, pastries, snacks, coffee drinks, teas, and milk-based beverages. Starbucks in South Africa is operated by Taste Holdings, a South African-based management group. Whether you are a coffee lover or just looking for a tasty treat, Starbucks has something for everyone.

Starbucks menu and prices

Starbucks' menu contains a long list of premium coffee beverages, including espresso, brewed coffees, specialty drinks, and various pastries and snacks. Prices vary depending on the item and the quantity of orders. Below are the Starbucks menu and prices.

Starbucks coffee menu

Drink Description Price (as of May 2024) Espresso Drinks Espresso-based drinks, such as lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatos R30 – R45 Frappuccinos Blended drinks with ice, milk, and coffee or tea R35 – R60 Iced Coffee Coffee that has been brewed with cold water and ice R30 – R45 Iced Teas Teas that have been brewed with cold water and ice R25 – R35 Other Drinks Hot chocolate, chai latte, and other drinks R25 – R40 Food Muffins, croissants, and other pastries R15 – R30

Ready-to-eat

Starbucks salmon trout cream cheese bagel. Photo: @Starbucks menu on Instagram (modified by author)

Item Price Granola Pot Siren R59 Cream Cheese Bagel R59 Salmon Trout Cream Cheese Bagel R108 Breakfast English Muffin R67 Chicken Mayo Low GI Toastie R59 Chicken Mayo Sourdough Toastie R59 Three Cheese Low GI Toastie R79 Three Cheese Sourdough Toastie R79 Macon Cheese Low GI Toastie R83 Macon Cheese Sourdough Toastie R83 Chicken Avo Ciabatta R91 Beef Ciabatta R97

Bakery

Starbucks bakeries offer a variety of foods, including croissants, muffins, cookies, scones, and pastries. Check out their prices below.

Item Price Butter Croissant R31 Chocolate Croissant R39 Apple Crown R29 Cinno Sticky Bun R48 Chocolate Brownie R33 Triple Choc Chip Cookie R30 Vanilla Choc Chip Cookie R30 MilkTart Muffin R48 Blueberry Muffin R48 Decadent Chocolate Muffin R48 NY Style Cheesecake R63 Chocolate Cake R67 Carrot Cake R67 Vanilla Cake Pop R29 Chocolate Cake Pop R29

Hot Espresso beverages

Starbucks' hot espresso beverages menu and prices. Photo: @starbucks_sa on Instagram (modified by author)

Item Price Americano R38 Cappuccino R45 Latte R45 Caramel Macchiato R51 Mocha R51 White Mocha R52 Toffee Nut Latte R52 Gingerbread Latte R52 Chocolatey Gingerbread Latte R56

Iced Espresso beverages

Starbucks iced Espresso beverages. Photo: @starbucks_sa on Instagram (modified by author)

Item Price Cold Brew R45 Cold Brew Latte R45 Iced Americano R38 Iced Latte R45 Iced Caramel Macchiato R53 Iced Mocha R51 Iced White Mocha R53 Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew R57 Iced Toffee Nut Latte R52 Iced Gingerbread Latte R52

Starbucks Whole Bean menu

Item Price Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast 250g R182 Espresso Roast 250g R182 Pike Place Roast 250g R182 Colombia Nariño 250g R182 Guatemala Antigua 250g R182 Kenya 250g R182 Sumatra 250g R182 Caffé Verona 250g R182 Holiday Blonde Roast 250g R194

Frappuccino- Blended Crème

Item Price Vanilla Cream Frappuccino R63 Strawberries and Cream Frappuccino R63 Chocolate Cream Frappuccino R63 White Chocolate Cream Frappuccino R63 Chocolate Chip Cream Frappuccino R73 Toffee Nut Creme Frappuccino R73 Gingerbread Creme Frappuccino R73 Chocolatey Gingerbread Creme Frappuccino R75

Starbucks drinks menu

Item Price Mountain Falls Sparkling Water 300ml R21 Mountain Falls Still Water 500ml R27 Mountain Falls Sparkling Water 500ml R27 Tumeric Juice R42 Red Juice R42 Green Juice R42 Sanpellegrino Limonata R34 Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa R34

Starbucks Frappuccino menu

Starbucks Frappuccino is a popular blended coffee beverage that comes in various flavours and variations. The classic Frappuccino typically consists of coffee, milk, ice, and a flavoured syrup blender to create a smooth and creamy drink.

Starbucks Frappuccino prices. Photo: @starbucks_sa on Instagram (modified by author)

Item Description Price (as of May 2024) Caramel Frappuccino A blended beverage with coffee, milk, ice, and caramel sauce. Topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle R63 Coffee Frappuccino A blended beverage with coffee, milk, ice, and vanilla syrup. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle R59 Mocha Frappuccino A blended beverage with coffee, milk, ice, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream. Topped with chocolate drizzle R61 Java Chip Frappuccino A blended beverage with coffee, milk, ice, chocolate chips, and whipped cream. Topped with chocolate drizzle R63 Strawberry Frappuccino A blended beverage with strawberry puree, milk, ice, and whipped cream. Topped with strawberry drizzle R61 Vanilla Bean Frappuccino A blended beverage with vanilla syrup, milk, ice, and whipped cream. Topped with vanilla bean powder R59 Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher A refreshing beverage made with hibiscus, iced tea, and lemonade. Topped with ice and a scoop of strawberries R57 Peach Tranquility Tea A calming beverage made with peach, chamomile, and honey R53 Green Tea Frappuccino A blended beverage with green tea, milk, ice, and matcha powder. Topped with whipped cream and matcha drizzle R63

Starbucks food menu

Starbucks food menu typically includes a variety of options ranging from breakfast items to pastries, sandwiches, salads, and snacks. Below are their descriptions and respective prices.

Item Description Price (as of May 2024) Blueberry Muffin A classic blueberry muffin made with fresh blueberries and a touch of sugar. R34 Milk Tart Muffin A South African favourite, this muffin is made with milk tart filling and a buttery crust R34 Butter Croissant A flaky croissant filled with butter R19 Cinno Sticky Bun A warm, sticky bun topped with cinnamon sugar and a cream cheese glaze R32 Almond Triangle A flaky pastry filled with almond paste R21 Spinach and Feta Quiche A quiche made with spinach, feta cheese, and a flaky crust R49 Chicken Caesar Wrap A wrap filled with grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons R47 Veggie Wrap A wrap filled with grilled vegetables, hummus, avocado, and spinach R45 Smoked Salmon Sandwich A sandwich made with smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, and dill on a bagel R52 Chocolate Chip Cookie A chewy chocolate chip cookie R19 Triple Chocolate Cookie A triple chocolate cookie made with dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate chips R19 Caramel Waffle A warm waffle topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream R21 Espresso A shot of espresso R29 Cappuccino A coffee drink made with espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk R36 Latte A coffee drink made with espresso and steamed milk R36 Americano A coffee drink made with espresso and hot water R29 Caramel Macchiato A coffee drink made with espresso, caramel sauce, and steamed milk R41 Caffè Mocha A coffee drink made with espresso, chocolate sauce, and steamed milk R40

Specialty brewed

Item Price Clover short R28 Clover tall R32 Clover grande R36 Por over 450ml R38 Chemex 450ml R38 Syphon 300ml R26 Coffee press 710ml R74 Origin flight 3x237ml R74

Specialty espresso

Starbucks Blonde Espresso. Photo: @StarbucksSA on Facebook (modified by author)

Item Price Madagascar vanilla latte short R43 Madagascar vanilla latte tall R47 Madagascar vanilla latte grande R51 Americano com crema 237ml R38 Iced sparkling mint espresso 237ml R43 Piccino 165ml R29 Iced shaken double shot 177ml R37 Iced double shaken shot Bianco 177ml R40

Mocha

Item Price Cafe mocha small R32 Cafe mocha medium R35 Cafe mocha large R38 White chocolate mocha small R35 White chocolate mocha medium R38 White chocolate mocha large R41

Hot chocolate

Item Price Classic hot chocolate small R30 Classic hot chocolate medium R37 Classic hot chocolate large R36 Signature hot chocolate small R34 Signature hot chocolate medium R37 Signature hot chocolate large R40

Tea

Item Price Chai tea latte small R29 Chai tea latte medium R33 Chai tea latte large R37 Full leaf tea small R19 Full leaf tea medium R23 Full leaf tea large R25 Full leaf speciality tea small R22 Full leaf speciality tea medium R26 Full leaf speciality tea large R28

Rooibos

Rooibos tea at Starbucks involves brewing the South African herbal tea made from the leaves of the rooibos plant. It is often served hot or cold and can be customised with various flavours, sweeteners, or milk options based on personal preference.

Item Price Full leaf brewed tea small R19 Full leaf brewed tea medium R23 Full leaf brewed tea large R25 Cappuccino small R27 Cappuccino medium R30 Cappuccino large R33 Latte small R27 Latte medium R30 Latte large R33

Espresso classics

Starbucks Espresso classics. Photo: @StarbucksSA on Facebook (modified by author)

Item Price Cafe latte small R27 Cafe latte medium R30 Cafe latte large R33 Cappuccino small R27 Cappuccino medium R30 Cappuccino large R33 Cafe americano small R22 Cafe americano medium R24 Cafe americano large R28 Caramel macchiato small R32 Caramel macchiato medium R35 Caramel macchiato large R38 Vanilla bean macchiato small R32 Vanilla bean machiato medium R35 Vanilla bean macchiato large R38 Flat white small R24 Espresso small R17 Espresso medium R20 Espresso machiato small R19 Espresso machiato medium R22 Espresso con panna small R19 Espresso con panna medium R22

Merchandise

Item Price Circular Cup 12oz R252 Mug Bloc Dark Green 11oz R193 Mug Onyx Black 10oz R252 Mug Onyx Black 30Z R186 Bottle Ss Siren’S Scales Dark Green 20oz R380 Bottle Ss Foss Crackled White 20oz R410 Tumbler Ss Robi Black 12oz R386 Kenya French Press 8Cup R761 Reusable Cup 16Oz R41

How much is a Starbucks drink in South Africa?

The Starbucks drink price ranges between R21 and R42. However, prices can go up depending on add-ons and size options.

What are the drink sizes at Starbucks in South Africa?

Starbucks in South Africa offers a variety of drink sizes. The sizes often include:

Short (8 fluid ounces)

Tall (12 fluid ounces)

Grande (16 fluid ounces)

Venti (20 fluid ounces for hot drinks, 24 fluid ounces for cold drinks)

Trenta (31 fluid ounces, only for certain cold drinks)

Who owns Starbucks in South Africa?

Starbucks in South Africa is operated by Taste Holdings, a South African-based management group.

What is Starbucks known for?

Starbucks is known for its premium coffee blends, ranging from classic espressos to innovative seasonal beverages and delectable pastries. Among its notable offerings are the rich and aromatic espresso-based drinks, such as the Caffè Americano and the creamy Frappuccino.

Do you get free Starbucks on your birthday in South Africa?

You can get a free birthday drink at Starbucks in South Africa. When you sign up for the Starbucks Rewards program, you will receive a coupon for a free drink reward of your choice at participating Starbucks stores.

The Starbucks menu and prices in South Africa consider the financial capabilities of its diverse market. From rich and aromatic espresso beverages to refreshing iced teas and specialty drinks, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

