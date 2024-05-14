Global site navigation

Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar menu and prices (2024)
Services

Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar menu and prices (2024)

by  Rodah Mogeni

Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar is a dining restaurant and bar that serves modern international cuisine, including sushi, hand rolls, and sashimi. The restaurant is located on the top floor of the Radisson Hotel in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. Here are the Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar menu and prices in 2024.

Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar menu
Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar menu. Photo: @levelseven_rest on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

The Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar menu offers an extraordinary experience that will captivate your senses and spirit. The lucrative restaurant is owned by Desmond Mabuza, who is the CEO and founder of the Texas-based food and beverage company Signature Restaurant Group.

Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar menu prices

The Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar menu features a variety of exciting meals, including sushi, soups, starters, desserts, meat and poultry, and other signature dishes. Prices vary depending on the item and the quantity of orders. Below is an overview of the Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar menu and prices.

Read also

Aman Kitchen Bar menu and prices in South Africa (2024)

Level 7 sushi meals

The Kempton-based restaurant offers a variety of sushi meals crafted with the freshest ingredients sourced locally and internationally. Check out the various sushi meals available at their respective prices.

Fashion sandwich (4 pieces)

ItemPrice
Tuna, avocado and mayoR145
Chicken, avocado and mayoR145
Salmon, avocado and mayoR155
Salmon, avocado and cream cheeseR155
Prawn, avocado and mayoR165

California roll (4 pieces)

ItemPrice
Apple, cream cheese, red pepper and avocadoR135
Salmon and avocadoR145
Spicy tuna and avocadoR145
Prawn and avocadoR155

Sashimi (4 pieces)

ItemPrice
TunaR145
Seared tunaR165
SalmonR165
Salmon sashimi, mayo and caviarR170
Salmon sashimi, avo, mayo & caviarR185
Rice, mayo, smoked salmon and caviarR145

Platters

ItemDescriptionPrice
Combo platterCalifornia roll (6 pieces), Maki (2 pieces), Rainbow (2 pieces), Sashimi (2 pieces)R355
Assorted platterSashimi (6 pieces), Nigiri (4 pieces),California roll (2 pieces), Maki (4 pieces)R425
Salmon platterFashion sandwich (2 pieces), California roll (2 pieces), Maki (2 pieces), Nigiri (2 pieces)R445
Signature platterRainbow (2 pieces), Maki (2 pieces), Salmon roses (2 pieces),Nigiri (4 pieces), Sashimi (2 pieces)R475

Read also

Mozambik menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Level Seven Restaurant soup menu

Level Seven chicken noodle soup
Level Seven chicken noodle soup. Photo: @levelseven_rest on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The restaurant offers a variety of soup options catered for people with various preferences and tastes, ranging from hearty classics like chicken soup to roasted tomato and pepper soup, among others.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Roasted tomato and pepper soupOven-roasted tomatoes blended with peppers served with sour cream swirlR135
Roasted pumpkin and red onion soup Pumpkin soup infused with Thai flavours, coriander and a hint of creamR135
Chicken soup Slow-infused chicken broth with Mediterranean herbs and finished with creamR145
Oxtail soupBraised oxtail meat pulled and re-fried with carrots, celery, onion, paprika, garlic, tomato paste and fresh herbsR150

Level Seven Restaurant starters menu

The starters option includes a variety of delicacies, including fish cakes and chicken livers. Below is an overview of the Level Seven Restaurant starters menu with prices and descriptions.

Read also

Happy Island prices & attraction guide in SA (updated for 2024)

ItemDescriptionPrice
Chicken livers Pan-fried livers marinated in peri-peri, cucumber, black olives, mixed greens and vine tomatoes dressed with lime vinaigretteR140
Prawn springroll Served with ginger, lime and sweet dipping sauceR180
Fish cakesThai style with wasabi mayo, lemongrass infused chilli and a salad R195
Salmon tartarTian of Scottish salmon, tomato concasse, pickled cucumber, beetroot Carpaccio and champagne gelR195
Tempura prawnsTempura battered Mozambican prawns, deep fried and served with lemon grass-infused sweet chilli and tempura dipping sauceR205
Prawn bruschettaSpicy marinated prawns on meze style bruschetta served with olive and red onion, sundried tomato and peppadew,cream cheese bruschetta dressed with a creamy bacon sauceR205
Duck trio Duck breast infused in soy and herb marinade, pan-fried duck sausage and duck liver puree, served on a bed of exotic mushroomsR215

Level Seven Restaurant High seas menu

Read also

The Nines menu and prices in Cape Town (updated for 2024)

Prawn pasta
Prawn pasta menu. Photo: @sgpoulet on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The restaurant offers a High Seas menu that takes diners on a culinary voyage. The menu includes dishes like grilled calamari, Kingklip fillet, Asian salmon, and other tongue-tingling options.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Grilled Calamari Tender baby tubes pan-fried with lemon and garlic served with vegetables and chipsR260
Grilled soleSeasoned Maldon Sea salt, served with sautéed new potatoes, peas and red onion ragout and salsa verdeR310
Fillet of KingklipServed with wilted bok choi, sweet potato crisps and passion fruit gelR315
Baby kingklipWith soft herb crust, saffron potatoes, red pepper sauce and vegetable stir-fryR320
Prawn curry Simmered in traditional Durban spices and tamarind served with basmati rice sambals and poppadumR335
Asian salmonSeared salmon set on a teriyaki stir-fry, exotic mushrooms with wasabi-enhanced Beurre BlancR375
Salmon teriyaki Scottish salmon grilled served with homemade pickled cucumber, honey-glazed sweet potato rounds with teriyaki reductionR375
Prawn pastaPan-fried prawns, mushrooms and asparagus in a cream-based sauce, with a choice of penne, linguini or tagliatelleR375

Read also

Parrots menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Level Seven Restaurant Signature dishes

The Signature dishes feature options ranging from Ostrich fillets, Pork ribs, Chicken korma curry, Beef tournedos and tantalising fillet creations.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Chicken korma curry Chicken thighs and breast braised in a coconut-infused mild blend of spices, toasted almonds, dehydrated vine tomatoes,roti and sambalsR305
Ostrich filletGrilled ostrich fillet with sweet potato and honey puree, roasted Mediterranean vegetables and pepper sauceR325
Beef tournedosCharred grilled beef fillet pommes dauphine, served with green bean and vine tomato salad topped with béarnaise sauceR335
Coffee rubbed fille Rubbed in a coffee-infused blend of mild spices, twice-baked potato, asparagus, fried exotic mushrooms, and a creamed mushroom sauceR345
Pork ribsPrepared with soya, honey and ginger glaze, served with chips and vegetablesR350
Braised pork belly Slow braised pork belly served with king oyster mushroom, salsa, fresh berries, apple and potato puree complimented with basil sprouts and fennelR365
Oxtail Served on the bone with rice and saffron new potatoesR385
Bell pepper fillet Pan-fried beef loin, wrapped in bell pepper, served on peppery bath and creamy potato, grilled baby corn and asparagusR395
Curry lamb shankSlow-roasted curry-infused lamb shank with garam masala, cinnamon and coriander served with herb mash potato and vegetablesR405

Read also

Cabo Beach Club menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Level Seven Restaurant meat and poultry menu

Grilled chicken fillet with veggies
Grilled chicken fillet with veggies. Photo: Kivoart
Source: Getty Images

The Level Seven Restaurant & Bar’s meat is wet-aged for 21 days and served with sumo chips, glazed baby vegetables, and a choice of sauces highlighted below:

ItemPrice
Port wine jusR55
Namibian truffleR85
Blue cheeseR55
Béarnaise R55
Mushroom R50
Cheese and mushroomR60
Pepper R55
Creamy garlic R55

Below is an overview of the meat and poultry options available alongside their respective prices.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Flamed grilled baby chickenRubbed with Maldon Sea salt, fresh chilli and lemon, served with chipsR255
Prime ribLazy aged prime cut, pearl barley risotto, sautéed vegetables and port wineR305
Duck leg confitSlow braised sous vide style duck leg, served with potato dauphinoise, honey glazed root vegetables topped with fig and port wineR325
Lamb chops French trimmed, rubbed with dukkah, served with mint pea puree and sumo chipsR345

Read also

Tiger's Milk menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

The restaurant also offers shellfish prepared using the traditional Mozambican method. It is served with seasonal vegetables and a choice of rice or chips. Check out the various options available.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Queen Prawns_R355
Shellfish platterCombination of baby lobster, queens and tiger medium prawnsR1295
King prawns_R495
LangoustinesSucculent and juicy, grilled the Mozambican way and served with seasonal vegetables and savoury riceR1175

Level Seven Restaurant Kids menu

If you want to enjoy meals at the Level Seven Restaurant with your children, rest assured that there are delightful options to suit their tastes. Here are the prices and descriptions of the kids' menu.

Level Seven Restaurant Kids menu
Level Seven Restaurant Kids menu. Photo: @levelseven_rest on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
ItemDescriptionPrice
Fish and Chips Traditional buttered hake served with French friesR125
Beef burger Homemade BBQ beef burger patty, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce and French friesR125
Ribs and ChipsPrepared with soya, honey and ginger glaze, served with French friesR195

Read also

Bre Tiesi's net worth: Selling Sunset star’s wealth and ventures

Level Seven Restaurant desserts menu

The dessert options are available to satisfy even the most discerning sweet tooth, with decadent treats ranging from a Trio of crème brûlée to Ferrero Rocher tiramisu and a Cheese and biscuits platter, among others.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Trio of crème brûléeVanilla, Berry and Bar-one crème brulee served with almond tuilesR125
Pear malva puddingKahlua butterscotch and vanilla custardR125
American-style baked cheesecakeServed with berry compote and fresh strawberriesR135
Cake of the day_R135
Ferrero rocher tiramisuServed with chocolate fudge parfait, drizzled in caramel and strawberry gelR165
Cheese and biscuits platterServes 2: Platter of soft centre imported cheese, savoury crackers, preserves and nutsR265

Level 7 breakfast menu

Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar in Kempton Park, South Africa, offers a luxurious floating breakfast experience. Guests can enjoy a freshly prepared breakfast while sitting or kneeling in shallow water.

Read also

Mugg & Bean menu and prices in South Africa (2024)

How much is the floating breakfast at Kempton Park?

Level 7 floating breakfast menu
Level 7 floating breakfast menu. Photo: @levelseven_rest on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The floating breakfast special at Level Seven Restaurant in Kempton Park, South Africa, costs R1,200 for two. It includes two Grill Breaker breakfasts, a fruit platter, and a bottle of Graham Beck.

Who is the owner of Level 7 Restaurant?

Desmond Mabuza owns the Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar. He is also the CEO and founder of Signature Restaurant Group, a Texas-based food and beverage company.

Level Seven Restaurant booking

If you want to make a reservation at Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar, you can easily do so by contacting the contacts below.

  • Phone: 010 541 1300
  • Email: reception@levelsevenrestaurant.co.za
  • WhatsApp: 010 541 1300

Where is Level Seven Restaurant located in Middelburg?

Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar is located on the top floor of the Radisson Hotel, 3rd and 6th Avenue, in Bredell, Kempton Park, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read also

RocoMamas menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

The Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar menu and prices highlight the various meals offered at the franchise. Visit the lucrative Level Seven Restaurant to enjoy mouth-watering and nutritious dishes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Tashas menu and prices in South Africa (updated)

Briefly.co.za published an exciting post about Tashas menu and prices in 2024. Tashas is an esteemed restaurant chain in South Africa that is popular for its diverse menu. It features a range of renowned dishes crafted with fresh, quality ingredients and artistic flair.

Tashas restaurant stand out from the rest due to their delicious food, stunning ambience, and unmatched service. They are committed to using fresh, high-quality ingredients and crafting each dish meticulously. If you want to explore various tastes and preferences, from hearty breakfast options to elegant lunch and dinner dishes, read on to know what to expect from Tashas franchise.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel