Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar menu and prices (2024)

Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar is a dining restaurant and bar that serves modern international cuisine, including sushi, hand rolls, and sashimi. The restaurant is located on the top floor of the Radisson Hotel in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. Here are the Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar menu and prices in 2024.

The Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar menu offers an extraordinary experience that will captivate your senses and spirit. The lucrative restaurant is owned by Desmond Mabuza, who is the CEO and founder of the Texas-based food and beverage company Signature Restaurant Group.

Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar menu prices

The Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar menu features a variety of exciting meals, including sushi, soups, starters, desserts, meat and poultry, and other signature dishes. Prices vary depending on the item and the quantity of orders. Below is an overview of the Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar menu and prices.

Level 7 sushi meals

The Kempton-based restaurant offers a variety of sushi meals crafted with the freshest ingredients sourced locally and internationally. Check out the various sushi meals available at their respective prices.

Fashion sandwich (4 pieces)

Item Price Tuna, avocado and mayo R145 Chicken, avocado and mayo R145 Salmon, avocado and mayo R155 Salmon, avocado and cream cheese R155 Prawn, avocado and mayo R165

California roll (4 pieces)

Item Price Apple, cream cheese, red pepper and avocado R135 Salmon and avocado R145 Spicy tuna and avocado R145 Prawn and avocado R155

Sashimi (4 pieces)

Item Price Tuna R145 Seared tuna R165 Salmon R165 Salmon sashimi, mayo and caviar R170 Salmon sashimi, avo, mayo & caviar R185 Rice, mayo, smoked salmon and caviar R145

Platters

Item Description Price Combo platter California roll (6 pieces), Maki (2 pieces), Rainbow (2 pieces), Sashimi (2 pieces) R355 Assorted platter Sashimi (6 pieces), Nigiri (4 pieces), California roll (2 pieces), Maki (4 pieces) R425 Salmon platter Fashion sandwich (2 pieces), California roll (2 pieces), Maki (2 pieces), Nigiri (2 pieces) R445 Signature platter Rainbow (2 pieces), Maki (2 pieces), Salmon roses (2 pieces), Nigiri (4 pieces), Sashimi (2 pieces) R475

Level Seven Restaurant soup menu

The restaurant offers a variety of soup options catered for people with various preferences and tastes, ranging from hearty classics like chicken soup to roasted tomato and pepper soup, among others.

Item Description Price Roasted tomato and pepper soup Oven-roasted tomatoes blended with peppers served with sour cream swirl R135 Roasted pumpkin and red onion soup Pumpkin soup infused with Thai flavours, coriander and a hint of cream R135 Chicken soup Slow-infused chicken broth with Mediterranean herbs and finished with cream R145 Oxtail soup Braised oxtail meat pulled and re-fried with carrots, celery, onion, paprika, garlic, tomato paste and fresh herbs R150

Level Seven Restaurant starters menu

The starters option includes a variety of delicacies, including fish cakes and chicken livers. Below is an overview of the Level Seven Restaurant starters menu with prices and descriptions.

Item Description Price Chicken livers Pan-fried livers marinated in peri-peri, cucumber, black olives, mixed greens and vine tomatoes dressed with lime vinaigrette R140 Prawn springroll Served with ginger, lime and sweet dipping sauce R180 Fish cakes Thai style with wasabi mayo, lemongrass infused chilli and a salad R195 Salmon tartar Tian of Scottish salmon, tomato concasse, pickled cucumber, beetroot Carpaccio and champagne gel R195 Tempura prawns Tempura battered Mozambican prawns, deep fried and served with lemon grass-infused sweet chilli and tempura dipping sauce R205 Prawn bruschetta Spicy marinated prawns on meze style bruschetta served with olive and red onion, sundried tomato and peppadew, cream cheese bruschetta dressed with a creamy bacon sauce R205 Duck trio Duck breast infused in soy and herb marinade, pan-fried duck sausage and duck liver puree, served on a bed of exotic mushrooms R215

Level Seven Restaurant High seas menu

The restaurant offers a High Seas menu that takes diners on a culinary voyage. The menu includes dishes like grilled calamari, Kingklip fillet, Asian salmon, and other tongue-tingling options.

Item Description Price Grilled Calamari Tender baby tubes pan-fried with lemon and garlic served with vegetables and chips R260 Grilled sole Seasoned Maldon Sea salt, served with sautéed new potatoes, peas and red onion ragout and salsa verde R310 Fillet of Kingklip Served with wilted bok choi, sweet potato crisps and passion fruit gel R315 Baby kingklip With soft herb crust, saffron potatoes, red pepper sauce and vegetable stir-fry R320 Prawn curry Simmered in traditional Durban spices and tamarind served with basmati rice sambals and poppadum R335 Asian salmon Seared salmon set on a teriyaki stir-fry, exotic mushrooms with wasabi-enhanced Beurre Blanc R375 Salmon teriyaki Scottish salmon grilled served with homemade pickled cucumber, honey-glazed sweet potato rounds with teriyaki reduction R375 Prawn pasta Pan-fried prawns, mushrooms and asparagus in a cream-based sauce, with a choice of penne, linguini or tagliatelle R375

Level Seven Restaurant Signature dishes

The Signature dishes feature options ranging from Ostrich fillets, Pork ribs, Chicken korma curry, Beef tournedos and tantalising fillet creations.

Item Description Price Chicken korma curry Chicken thighs and breast braised in a coconut-infused mild blend of spices, toasted almonds, dehydrated vine tomatoes, roti and sambals R305 Ostrich fillet Grilled ostrich fillet with sweet potato and honey puree, roasted Mediterranean vegetables and pepper sauce R325 Beef tournedos Charred grilled beef fillet pommes dauphine, served with green bean and vine tomato salad topped with béarnaise sauce R335 Coffee rubbed fille Rubbed in a coffee-infused blend of mild spices, twice-baked potato, asparagus, fried exotic mushrooms, and a creamed mushroom sauce R345 Pork ribs Prepared with soya, honey and ginger glaze, served with chips and vegetables R350 Braised pork belly Slow braised pork belly served with king oyster mushroom, salsa, fresh berries, apple and potato puree complimented with basil sprouts and fennel R365 Oxtail Served on the bone with rice and saffron new potatoes R385 Bell pepper fillet Pan-fried beef loin, wrapped in bell pepper, served on peppery bath and creamy potato, grilled baby corn and asparagus R395 Curry lamb shank Slow-roasted curry-infused lamb shank with garam masala, cinnamon and coriander served with herb mash potato and vegetables R405

Level Seven Restaurant meat and poultry menu

The Level Seven Restaurant & Bar’s meat is wet-aged for 21 days and served with sumo chips, glazed baby vegetables, and a choice of sauces highlighted below:

Item Price Port wine jus R55 Namibian truffle R85 Blue cheese R55 Béarnaise R55 Mushroom R50 Cheese and mushroom R60 Pepper R55 Creamy garlic R55

Below is an overview of the meat and poultry options available alongside their respective prices.

Item Description Price Flamed grilled baby chicken Rubbed with Maldon Sea salt, fresh chilli and lemon, served with chips R255 Prime rib Lazy aged prime cut, pearl barley risotto, sautéed vegetables and port wine R305 Duck leg confit Slow braised sous vide style duck leg, served with potato dauphinoise, honey glazed root vegetables topped with fig and port wine R325 Lamb chops French trimmed, rubbed with dukkah, served with mint pea puree and sumo chips R345

The restaurant also offers shellfish prepared using the traditional Mozambican method. It is served with seasonal vegetables and a choice of rice or chips. Check out the various options available.

Item Description Price Queen Prawns _ R355 Shellfish platter Combination of baby lobster, queens and tiger medium prawns R1295 King prawns _ R495 Langoustines Succulent and juicy, grilled the Mozambican way and served with seasonal vegetables and savoury rice R1175

Level Seven Restaurant Kids menu

If you want to enjoy meals at the Level Seven Restaurant with your children, rest assured that there are delightful options to suit their tastes. Here are the prices and descriptions of the kids' menu.

Item Description Price Fish and Chips Traditional buttered hake served with French fries R125 Beef burger Homemade BBQ beef burger patty, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce and French fries R125 Ribs and Chips Prepared with soya, honey and ginger glaze, served with French fries R195

Level Seven Restaurant desserts menu

The dessert options are available to satisfy even the most discerning sweet tooth, with decadent treats ranging from a Trio of crème brûlée to Ferrero Rocher tiramisu and a Cheese and biscuits platter, among others.

Item Description Price Trio of crème brûlée Vanilla, Berry and Bar-one crème brulee served with almond tuiles R125 Pear malva pudding Kahlua butterscotch and vanilla custard R125 American-style baked cheesecake Served with berry compote and fresh strawberries R135 Cake of the day _ R135 Ferrero rocher tiramisu Served with chocolate fudge parfait, drizzled in caramel and strawberry gel R165 Cheese and biscuits platter Serves 2: Platter of soft centre imported cheese, savoury crackers, preserves and nuts R265

Level 7 breakfast menu

Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar in Kempton Park, South Africa, offers a luxurious floating breakfast experience. Guests can enjoy a freshly prepared breakfast while sitting or kneeling in shallow water.

How much is the floating breakfast at Kempton Park?

The floating breakfast special at Level Seven Restaurant in Kempton Park, South Africa, costs R1,200 for two. It includes two Grill Breaker breakfasts, a fruit platter, and a bottle of Graham Beck.

Who is the owner of Level 7 Restaurant?

Desmond Mabuza owns the Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar. He is also the CEO and founder of Signature Restaurant Group, a Texas-based food and beverage company.

Level Seven Restaurant booking

If you want to make a reservation at Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar, you can easily do so by contacting the contacts below.

Phone: 010 541 1300

010 541 1300 Email: reception@levelsevenrestaurant.co.za

reception@levelsevenrestaurant.co.za WhatsApp: 010 541 1300

Where is Level Seven Restaurant located in Middelburg?

Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar is located on the top floor of the Radisson Hotel, 3rd and 6th Avenue, in Bredell, Kempton Park, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar menu and prices highlight the various meals offered at the franchise. Visit the lucrative Level Seven Restaurant to enjoy mouth-watering and nutritious dishes.

