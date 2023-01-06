The owner of a security company is in serious trouble after allegedly being linked to an attempted cash-in-transit robbery

The 45-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of two vehicles that were used in the alleged getaway

During the investigation, six pistols as well as bullet-proof and reflective jackets were also found in his possession and confiscated

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

GAUTENG - A security company owner was arrested for being in possession of hijacked vehicles that were allegedly used in an attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery on Tuesday, 3 January.

A security company owner was arrested after allegedly being linked to an attempted CIT heist. Image: Getty image & SAPS

Source: UGC

The 45-year-old is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 6 January. Police spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha, said an armoured vehicle was allegedly rammed from behind twice by a Mercedes-Benz.

He said the truck driver went off the road into the nearby bushes when shots were allegedly fired. A group of armed criminals surrounded the stuck truck and instructed the guards to get out.

Ramovha said the guards were disarmed and the assailants tried to blow up the armoured vehicle but failed. After they were unsuccessful, the criminals fled the crime scene in several vehicles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The security company owner was arrested after a team, comprising of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime, Sedibeng Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team and K9 Unit, pounced on him.

According to SAPS, a white Audi A3 and blue Hyundai Tucson, believed to have been used as getaway vehicles, were found at the man’s property. During the investigation, six pistols and bullet-proof and reflective jackets were also found and confiscated.

Mzansi welcomes arrest online:

Deepak Goakraajh Bhugwathiparsad said:

“Too many Hollywood movies for these guys… Good work SAPS.”

Clifford Majola wrote:

“Wasn’t he supposed to work hand in hand with SAPS in bringing down crime? He must face the full wrath of the law and be barred from operating in the security industry.”

Chiyo Florren commented:

“We are right after all when we say it's an inside job.”

Collete Tladi posted:

“That was quick. Bravo to the men in blue.”

David Mahlangu added:

“Number one criminals are those we trust who are supposed to protect us.”

Man jailed for a CIT robbery sentenced to 25 more years in prison for another heist committed 22 years ago

Briefly News also reported that a man serving a life sentence for a 2017 cash-in-transit heist has been slapped with an additional 25 years in prison after being connected to another robbery that took place on 17 April 2000.

Reports indicate that the police could identify the man, 49-year-old David Thabo Dube, because his fingerprints were found on the scene more than two decades ago.

According to TimesLIVE, Dube and company, who were heavily armed, attacked a COIN van between Graskop and Bushbuckridge and got away with cash almost amounting to R1 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News